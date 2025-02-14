Weekly Statehouse update: Property tax overhaul, Medicaid reform bill changes, birth control access

A Senate committee overhauls the property tax reform bill. A Medicaid reform bill advances to the full Senate. And a House committee approves a bill expanding access to birth control — but leaves several common forms out.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

SB 1: Property tax relief

The property tax reform legislation originally rolled every homeowner’s tax bill back to 2021 levels. But the amended version of SB 1 is now more narrowly focused on older Hoosiers and disabled veterans, while also limiting how much local governments can collect in property taxes each year. It’s estimated to save taxpayers $1.4 billion over the next three years.

SB 2: Medicaid matters

A Senate committee removed a lifetime eligibility limit from a Medicaid reform bill, SB 2. It still makes major changes to the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP — the state’s Medicaid expansion program — including reintroducing previously halted work requirements and an enrollment cap.

HB 1169: Access to birth control program

The original language of a bill aimed at expanding birth control access required local health departments to provide access to condoms, long-acting reversible contraceptives and over-the-counter birth control.

The revised bill, HB 1169, excludes condoms and long-acting reversible contraceptives. Doctors say that goes against all medical information and guidelines.

