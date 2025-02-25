© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Gov. Mike Braun predicts 'wrestling match' over property tax reform in session's second half

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:42 PM EST
Mike Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray blazer over a light blue shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun said during a press conference on Feb. 25, 2025 that he's confident he and lawmakers will find a "sweet, happy medium" on property tax reform.

Gov. Mike Braun is looking ahead to a “wrestling match” over property tax reform in the second half of the legislative session.

Braun said he’s confident he and lawmakers will find a “sweet, happy medium” on one of the session’s top issues.

The Senate’s version of property tax reform is targeted at older Hoosiers, disabled veterans and first-time homebuyers. Braun maintains relief must be broader. But his plan would cost local governments and schools billions of dollars a year.

Braun said locals need to prove they haven’t gone “above and beyond” in their budgets.

“If they bought a lot of shiny objects, they’re sitting on a lot of cash balances — do a little soul searching yourselves,” Braun said.

Braun has threatened to veto SB 1 — as a last resort — if it doesn’t improve and there have been digital ads targeting lawmakers on the issue.

READ MORE: Legislative leaders say Braun's threat to veto property tax reform makes work more challenging

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Braun said it’s a healthy conversation.

“Hopefully it's uncomfortable only because it's addressing something that needs to be changed in a positive way,” Braun said.

Braun said he also wants to ensure the debate doesn’t go “overboard.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith