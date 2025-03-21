Utilities may charge for nuclear pre-construction costs under bill sent to governor's desk

A bill to subsidize the development of small modular nuclear reactors now waits for the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 424 allows an Indiana utility to pass along some of the pre-construction costs to their customers — even if the plant never gets finished. So far, none of the ones in the U.S. have.

One federally-funded project was canceled in 2023 after more than a decade of work and nearly $9 billion in costs.

The legislation is one of several proposed this year to ensure AI data centers coming into Indiana have the massive amount of power they need to operate.

