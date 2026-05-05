A new season of ‘WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing’ concerts start May 29th

WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing is coming back to downtown Fort Wayne for Summer 2026.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. This year’s concerts begin May 29th. They will continue every last Friday of each month through September.

WBOI Music hosts and team members will be at each concert, taking in the acts and meeting listeners. We’ll mark the occasion with free WBOI-branded merch for anyone who stops by our tent to say “hello.”

2026 Performance Schedule

This season of Live and Local At The Landing is made possible with support form the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

Last year’s series included performances from Los Electro, Augmentasia and SUNDYLE. You can listen back to each concert now at WBOI.org as part of WBOI Music Presents.

Follow @TheLandingFW and @89.1_wboi on social media for event updates, band announcements, and more.

