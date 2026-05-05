© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

A new season of ‘WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing’ concerts start May 29th

89.1 WBOI
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Spontaneous urban line dancing at one last year’s Live & Local at The Landing concerts.

WBOI Presents: Live and Local at The Landing is coming back to downtown Fort Wayne for Summer 2026.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. This year’s concerts begin May 29th. They will continue every last Friday of each month through September.

WBOI Music hosts and team members will be at each concert, taking in the acts and meeting listeners. We’ll mark the occasion with free WBOI-branded merch for anyone who stops by our tent to say “hello.”

2026 Performance Schedule

This season of Live and Local At The Landing is made possible with support form the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

Last year’s series included performances from Los Electro, Augmentasia and SUNDYLE. You can listen back to each concert now at WBOI.org as part of WBOI Music Presents.

Follow @TheLandingFW and @89.1_wboi on social media for event updates, band announcements, and more.
Station News
Related Content