Here are the five energy and environment bills both Indiana Republicans and Democrats agree on

There’s no shortage of controversial energy and environment bills this legislative session — from who should pay to develop small nuclear reactors to defining natural gas as “clean energy.” But there are several that both Indiana Republicans and Democrats agree on.

Here are five bills that have seen nearly unanimous support this session:

1. Senate Bill 14: Vegetable gardens and livestock

This bill would prohibit cities and counties from banning vegetable gardens and livestock on private property. They could, however, still impose some restrictions on things like the number of livestock in a residential area.

2. Senate Bill 307: Environmental waste inventory and grant program

The legislation directs the state to create an inventory of all the brownfield sites in Indiana — those are properties that are hard to redevelop because the land is polluted.

3. Senate Bill 310: Feasibility study of energy audit of state government campus

A contractor would be hired to conduct an energy efficiency audit of the capitol and the government buildings attached to it under this bill. The audit would help find ways Indiana can cut down on electric bills at the Statehouse.

4. House Bill 1677: Waste disposal

The legislation would impose stricter, statewide penalties for illegally dumping trash. It makes the violation a class C misdemeanor in some cases.

5. House Bill 1380: Supplemental fee for electric vehicles

Hoosiers who own electric motorcycles wouldn't have to pay the electric vehicle fee under this bill. The fee helps pay for road repairs that EV owners don't pay because they don't pay the gas tax when they buy gasoline.

The bill only received two “no” votes and is on its way to the governor.

