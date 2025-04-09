Braun signs executive order to help lower recidivism in Indiana

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order Wednesday focused on reducing the number of incarcerated Hoosiers who return to prison after their release. The order directs the head of the Indiana Department of Correction to study the problem and identify steps to improve the re-entry process.

Formerly incarcerated people without a place to live or regular employment are much more likely to re-offend.

The order requires the IDOC to review factors that contribute to challenges related to finding stable housing and employment — and to work with community partners to provide support for people deemed as “high risk" of being homeless.

It also calls on the Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry to aim toward supporting people with challenges transitioning back into the community — and to help increase the number of people with jobs after release.

The IDOC commissioner must submit a written report to the governor by June next year outlining steps the agency is taking to improve re-entry efforts.

In a statement, Braun said Hoosiers are safer when inmates have a pathway toward employment and housing stability after being released from prison.

Braun also signed another executive order to improve employee retention with the department of correction.

