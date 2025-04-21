© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Rokita, Morales sue Trump administration over citizenship verification of Indiana voters

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT
Diego Morales and Todd Rokita are each shown in separate images, put side by side. Morales is a Latino man with black hair. He is wearing a white polo shirt. Rokita is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing a black suit, light blue shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, left, and Attorney General Todd Rokita, right, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to compel it to verify the citizenship status of more than 500,000 registered Indiana voters.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Secretary of State Diego Morales are suing the Trump administration over citizenship information.

The lawsuit stems from a request last fall that the federal government verify the citizenship of more than half a million voters.

The more than 585,000 registered voters Morales and Rokita first raised questions about in October fall into three categories: Those who registered without providing a driver’s license number or Social Security number; registered voters located overseas; and those who registered simply without a driver’s license number.

Under federal and state law, you can register to vote using a paper form without having a driver’s license or Social Security number. Many of those who did are older Hoosiers. And many voters located overseas are members of the military.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rokita and Morales said they haven’t received a response from the federal government, prompting the lawsuit to compel the citizenship verification the Indiana officials have requested.

In a statement, Rokita and Morales said the request is about ensuring election integrity and that they expect the Trump administration to cooperate.

Voter advocacy groups criticized the original letter in October, saying there’s no basis to suspect Indiana’s voter rolls are full of non-citizens.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
