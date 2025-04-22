© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI is back on all platforms after the power outage, but our transmitter is not yet back to full strength. You might experience some interference over the air.

Most Hoosiers want policies that reduce carbon pollution, make communities resilient

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
A house has several solar panels installed on its roof. There are flowering branches in the foreground, slightly obscuring the home. Behind it is a clear blue sky.
Rebecca Thiele
/
IPB News
According to the Hoosier Life Survey, 72 percent of Hoosiers support using public funding to help residents install solar panels on their homes to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

April 22 is Earth Day and a majority of people around the world want their governments to address climate change. The Hoosier State isn’t any different.

Indiana University asked residents a variety of questions on reducing carbon emissions and making communities resilient to extreme weather for its Hoosier Life Survey in 2019.

Somewhat surprisingly, most Hoosiers supported using tax dollars to do things like expand access to public transit and help residents install solar. And 82 percent of them supported the idea of a tax increase on companies that pollute more than others.

Environmental sociologist Matthew Houser co-led the project. He now works in a joint role as an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland and The Nature Conservancy’s Chesapeake Bay Agriculture Program.

Houser said many Hoosiers also supported actions that make their community more resilient to climate change — like planting trees — which can also reduce carbon emissions.

He said the way climate change is framed can get politicized, but at its core — many Hoosiers want the same things.

“And whenever we start having those conversations, it moves us step-by-step slowly toward actualizing some of those ideas in our community," he said.

READ MORE: You asked about climate questions and climate solutions. We've got answers.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on climate solutions and climate change at ipbs.org/climatequestions.

How do you start those conversations? Sarah Mincey is the managing director for Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute.

“We can ask questions like, what's important to you for your community? What's important to you for your family, for your health and well being? For the spaces that you live in? For the way that you get to work and the work environment that you're in?” she said.

Mincey said, though the Hoosier Life Survey was conducted in 2019, Yale Climate Opinion Maps have shown Hoosiers continue to support government action on climate change and climate resilience.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

This story is part of The 89 Percent Project, an initiative of the global journalism collaboration Covering Climate Now.
Tags
IPB News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele