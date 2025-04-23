Human sexuality instruction bill heads to governor — without consent repeal

A measure meant to increase transparency about human sexuality education in schools passed both legislative chambers Wednesday without language to repeal instruction about consent to sexual activity.

SB 442 requires school boards to approve all materials used for human sexuality instruction and publish them on the school’s website.

Additionally, schools must indicate whether male and female students will be taught together or separately and whether the instructor will be male or female.

The bill also maintained another provision added in the House that requires human sexuality instruction to include a three-minute, high-definition video showing fetal development.

The Senate did not approve the House’s amendments to the bill, so a bipartisan committee with members from both chambers worked on the measure this week to find common ground. Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville), one of the bill’s authors, proposed removing a current requirement to teach students about consent.

Other committee members expressed concern at the idea. Instead of removing the language about consent, the committee changed the language to say instruction about consent must be age appropriate.

Before voting on the bill, some lawmakers said they’re happy consent instruction was not removed from human sexuality instruction. However, they said requiring the three-minute, high-definition video of fetal development and school board approval for all materials is too prescriptive and that the bill infringes on local control.

Despite those concerns, the measure passed by a wide margin and now heads to the governor for his signature.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.