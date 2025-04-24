Bill to fast-track new power plants on coal sites heads to governor, despite local control debate

A bill to let utilities bypass some local laws to build new power plants on the site of old ones barely made it to the governor’s desk. Debates over local control are likely what led Senate Bill 425 to pass through the House on Thursday by only one vote.

Communities that host coal plants set to retire are likely to lose jobs and tax revenue. Building something like a small nuclear plant in the same spot could help offset that loss and maybe save utility customers money.

The bill would let utilities that want to do this bypass some local zoning and land use laws. But Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said right now there isn’t a permanent, federal facility for nuclear waste — which means most of it would stay in those communities.

“It seems to me the type of energy that might really demand some local input where it might be sited is now going to be taken off the table," he said.

The bill specifically exempts wind and solar farms from bypassing local zoning laws. For years, renewable energy companies have said the patchwork of local ordinances has made it difficult for them to build in Indiana.

