FSSA launches new verification resource for people on Medicaid waiver waitlists

For over a year, Indiana has had a waitlist for home- and community-based services through Medicaid waivers. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration launched a new online resource for people on the waitlists.

The agency announced a new waitlist web portal for individuals, families members and advocates to confirm someone has been placed on the waitlist and verify contact information. The portal is designed to serve people waiting for services through three of Indiana’s Medicaid waivers: the Pathways waiver, the Family Supports waiver, and the Health and Wellness Waiver.

FSSA said it is still not able to tell people where they are on the waitlist since people do not have a “static” place. The agency said the waitlist is “fluid” with people added on a daily basis with varying levels of care criteria.

The portal is accessible via the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services website or directly at ddrsprovider.fssa.in.gov. FSSA also published a guide to help people navigate the new site.

To access the portal, you need the first and last name, date of birth, and either the Medicaid ID number or the last four digits of the social security number of the person on the waitlist.

FSSA said if the system finds someone with matching information, it confirms they’re on the waitlist and displays the contact information on file. Anyone who wants to update their information can click on the “help desk” or email link on the screen and provide the appropriate information.

If it can’t find a match, the site displays a notice. FSSA said it may take five to seven days for the information to be updated.

Advocates said verifying the state has the correct contact information is vital while waiting for services to ensure the transition onto the waiver is smooth. They said keeping consistent contact with FSSA and keeping a record of that contact can be beneficial.

The waitlists for the Pathways and Health and Wellness waivers were introduced last year in response to the $1 billion Medicaid forecasting error announced in December 2023.

There are more than 11,500 people on the waitlists for the Pathways and Health and Wellness waivers. As of February, the number of people invited off the two waitlists so far would fill all the available slots on the two waivers — meaning Indiana won’t invite new people off the waitlist until previous invitations have been declined or rescinded.

