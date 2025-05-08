© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Advocacy groups, college student sue Indiana over new law banning student IDs at polling places

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT
A hand reaches into a basket of stickers with small printed American flags that say "I Voted Early."
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
SEA 10-2025 bans the use of student identification from public colleges and universities as proof of identification at polling places.

Two voter and civic advocacy groups and an Indiana University student are suing the state over a new law that bans the use of student IDs for voting.

The suit alleges the SEA 10, signed into law last month, “severely burdens” young people’s ability to vote without any justification.

Student identification cards from Indiana public colleges and universities have been used at polling places for two decades. Republicans, this year, banned their use as voter IDs because they said they want to ensure only people living in Indiana vote in Indiana elections — even though that’s not the function of IDs used to vote.

Count US IN and Women4Change Indiana, along with IU student Josh Montagne, said that law violates the U.S. Constitution.

READ MORE: Use of student IDs at polling places banned under bill approved by House committee

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Montagne testified this session on the legislation, telling lawmakers it’s a form of voter suppression.

“If you want a better future in Indiana, college students are the way to do it,” Montagne said. “Restricting their rights and their ability to vote will only drive them away. And frankly, Indiana can’t take that hit.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Diego Morales said the new law “ensures that every ID used at the polls is secure.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
