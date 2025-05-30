Who are the top-paid school district and charter leaders in Indiana? Search our database

As debates continue over school consolidation, education funding and how resources are distributed in Indiana’s public schools, one question continues to surface: how much are school administrators paid?

To help answer that, WFYI is publishing a searchable database of the top three highest-paid public school employees at every district and charter school in the state.

The database includes the total compensation paid to nearly 1,300 employees during the 2024 calendar year. This figure reflects not just base salary or wages, but also bonuses, stipends, overtime pay, severance, and other cash payments. It does not include other benefits such as health insurance.

The information comes from a report, known as Form 100R, which all public units in Indiana are required to submit annually — including school districts, charter schools, municipalities, and government agencies. The figure represents what the employee was actually paid during a calendar year. For example, if a superintendent worked only three months, the report reflects only those months — not their full contract salary.

In addition, Indiana tracks annual compensation for traditional public school district superintendents, administrators and teachers as part of the collective bargaining process. The most recent data shows superintendents received an average total compensation of $192,155 during the 2023–2024 school year. The average administrator compensation was $157,908 during the same time.

Public charter school employees are not included in those state-issued reports because none currently engage in collective bargaining. Private schools that receive taxpayer-funded vouchers are not required to report staff pay at all.

Some charter school leaders are not included in the WFYI database because they are employed by outside organizations, such as nonprofits or management companies, rather than the charter school itself.



Most paid in the state

The 10 highest-compensated public school employees in 2024 include nine traditional district superintendents and one charter school executive. Among these, three will retire this summer and one retired last year. WFYI contacted each school for additional context about the reported compensation. Some offered responses.

Shawn Smith, MSD Lawrence Township — $353,115 Smith became superintendent more than 11 years ago. His base pay was $241,176 in 2023. School Board president Amy Norman said Smith’s full compensation, which includes a board approved performance bonus, takes into account his 36 years of public education experience and track record leading the district of 16,500 students. “Definitely it is worth it. And here is why: He's helped turn our district around to be responsible with the tax dollars." Norman points to the district not asking voters to approve a referendum to increase local property taxes to cover operating expenses and an increase in the graduation rate.Emily Masengale, Christel House Academy — $324,237 Masengale worked at the local charter school network for 14 years before becoming its CEO in 2023. Masengale’s base salary was $195,000 last year. She told WFYI her 2024 compensation includes a one-time payout of unused vacation time accumulated over her tenure with the organization, which began in 2011. The payout followed a policy change that now limits how much vacation time can roll over annually. The Marion County charter network enrolls 2,500 students, including 1,000 at an adult high school.Nikki Woodson, MSD Washington Township School Corp. — $323,087 Woodson has served as superintendent since 2011 and will retire in July. The district enrolls 10,700 students.Jeff Butts, MSD Wayne Township School Corp. — $322,760 Butts has served as superintendent since 2011. The Marion County district enrolls 11,400 students.Scott Olinger, Plainfield Community School Corp. — $317,345 Identified as Charles S. Olinger in state employee compensation records, Olinger has served as superintendent for 17 years. The Hendricks County district enrolls 5,800 students.Mark Francesconi, La Porte Community School Corp. — $304,060 Francesconi retired in February 2024 after nearly 10 years as superintendent. Francesconi’s base pay was $162,840. A district spokesperson said the additional compensation was from a “one-time retirement package payment made under the negotiated terms of his separation agreement upon retirement from our district.” The La Porte County district enrolls 6,100 students.David Smith, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. — $294,616 Smith served as superintendent for 14 years and will retire in July. He’s worked in the district for 43 years. The Vanderburgh County district enrolls 21,400 students.Larry Young, MSD Pike Township School Corp. — $291,030 Young became superintendent in mid-2022 after working at the district for 24 years. The Marion County district enrolls 10,600 students.Michael Beresford, Carmel Clay School Corp. — $290,866 Beresford has served as superintendent since 2018 and will retire in July. The Hamilton County district enrolls 16,100 students.Aleesia Johnson, Indianapolis Public School Corp. — $290,799 Johnson has been superintendent for six years. The Marion County district enrolls 31,300 students, including those at district-managed schools, schools managed by nonprofit boards and charter schools under the district's umbrella.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education team editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.

Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media