FWCS Virtual Academy expands to statewide students

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:35 PM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Students in the Virtual Academy have access to career resources from Amp Lab and the Career Academy.

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ virtual learning program is expanding statewide, opening flexible learning options to all students grades six through 12.

The Fort Wayne Virtual Academy offers all the classes and services of a traditional school, with live instruction over zoom. Principal Vanessa Wyss said many families have chosen the academy over other online charter schools for that reason.

“Some things that may not work for our families is that students are logging in kind of at their own pace, where we offer an experience that is very much like a traditional school,” Wyss said.

A synchronous model happens in real time, following traditional school hours, and Wyss said it’s unique in the state of Indiana, as most virtual academies offer an asynchronous model.

Students at the virtual academy also have access to resources from Amp Lab and the FWCS Career Academy, similar to those enrolled in traditional classes.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI.
