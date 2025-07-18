FWCS Virtual Academy expands to statewide students

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ virtual learning program is expanding statewide, opening flexible learning options to all students grades six through 12.

The Fort Wayne Virtual Academy offers all the classes and services of a traditional school, with live instruction over zoom. Principal Vanessa Wyss said many families have chosen the academy over other online charter schools for that reason.

“Some things that may not work for our families is that students are logging in kind of at their own pace, where we offer an experience that is very much like a traditional school,” Wyss said.

A synchronous model happens in real time, following traditional school hours, and Wyss said it’s unique in the state of Indiana, as most virtual academies offer an asynchronous model.

Students at the virtual academy also have access to resources from Amp Lab and the FWCS Career Academy, similar to those enrolled in traditional classes.