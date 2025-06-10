© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana agencies, higher education likely face further budget cuts due to spending hold back orders

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
A sign reads "State Budget Agency" along with a room number and Braille.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana State Budget Director Chad Ranney issued a memo to state agencies instructing them to hold back 5 percent of their budgets for the new fiscal year, specifically from salaries, wages and operating expenses.

State agencies are likely to face more cuts in the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1 because of spending requirements from the legislature included in the new budget.

Almost every state agency already received a 5 percent funding cut in the new state budget.

But language in the budget bill, HEA 1001, also requires every state agency and public college and university to withhold an additional 5 percent of their funding for each of the next two fiscal years.

That’s not an uncommon practice in Indiana, as the government often looks to revert money back to its coffers at the end of each fiscal year. This language is a little different in that agencies and higher education institutions won’t have their usual flexibility to determine where that money will come from.

READ MORE: Republicans say budget takes care of priorities, Democrats say it moves the state backward

The budget bill says the 5 percent hold backs must come from salaries, wages and operating expenses.

And in a recent memo, State Budget Director Chad Ranney said agencies shouldn’t expect to get that money back.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
