Indiana students can access meals through statewide summer food program

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published June 13, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
Two children sit at a plastic table, posing for the camera. In front of them are lunches — Uncrustables, fruit and plasticware — provided through the Summer Food Service Program. They sit on purple folding chairs that say "BEN DAVIS."
Jill Sheridan
/
WFYI
Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.

Indiana students have access to summer meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide. The Summer Food Service Program has provided meals to students for nearly 50 years.

The Indiana Department of Education said in a news release sites, meals and times will vary. Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.

To find a map, Hoosiers can go to IDOEnutrition.com. You can also text "Summer Meals" or "Verano" to 914-342-7744 for a list of locations.

The 2025 Summer Food Service Program is a different service than SUN Bucks — which IDOE opted out of this year.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The SUN Bucks program gave families who qualified for assistance programs and received free and reduced school meals a $120 monthly stipend to offset the cost of summer meals. Indiana participated in the program in 2024, but declined participation in 2025.

The Summer Food Service Program distributes meals through community sponsors and is funded by the USDA.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
