Indiana to receive up to $100 million from Purdue Pharma, Sackler family opioid settlement

89.1 WBOI | By Brandon Smith
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:11 PM EDT
The bottom half of a prescription drug bottle has pills inside it visible below a white label with text on it. A few white capsules are outside the bottle.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Purdue Pharma and its owners have long been accused of helping fuel the country's opioid abuse crisis.

Indiana state and local governments expect to receive up to $100 million over the next 15 years from a settlement with one of the companies and families accused of fueling the country’s opioid abuse crisis.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday that 55 attorneys general have agreed to a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

In a statement, Rokita said the agreement bans the Sacklers from selling opioids in the United States “and delivers critical funds to rebuild our communities through addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The settlement is still subject to approval from a bankruptcy court. Purdue Pharma has no affiliation with Purdue University.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
