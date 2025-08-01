NACS installs accessible playground at Perry Hill ahead of school year

Northwest Allen County Schools installed an accessible preschool playground next to Perry Hill Elementary this week, ahead of developmental preschool programming moving to the school.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News NACS executive director of special education Diana Kochert shovels wet dirt into the hole in the ground where the playgrounds foundation has been laid.

Diana Kochert, the executive director of special education at NACS, was part of the team building the playground.

“Public schools can’t do what we do unless we have the support of our community, so having several organizations out here doing the dirty work with us has been great," she said.

The project was funded by a $25,000 grant from AWS Foundation in June and officials from NACS were joined by volunteers from BF Goodrich and representatives from the company Play Pro, who make the equipment, were there to supervise.

After nearly eight hours in the heat, Kochert said everyone kept good spirits and were excited to see the concrete be poured over the playground.