Diego Morales defiant over questions about leadership of Indiana secretary of state's office

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales was defiant in the face of questions about his overseas travel and spending within his office.

Morales appeared before the State Budget Committee to request additional funds for his office.

Morales has faced scrutiny for spot bonuses for employees; hiring his brother-in-law to a six-figure job; missing a legislative hearing for his agency while traveling overseas; purchasing a $90,000 vehicle for his office; and giving no-bid contracts to companies linked to campaign contributions.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said he’s disappointed in Morales’s leadership.

“Those issues, when you put them together, it becomes extremely clear that your office is not being led transparently, with accountability or professionalism,” Qaddoura said.

Morales dismissed those concerns, saying they’re part of him going above and beyond the call of duty in his job.

“So, I will not apologize to anyone because my work ethic is unmatched,” Morales said.

Lawmakers Wednesday approved more than $10 million in increased funding for Morales’s office. Morales requested the funds for technology upgrades, the office’s securities division and election support.

