Gov. Mike Braun clears out IEDC board, appointing nine new members

Gov. Mike Braun is remaking the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, appointing nine new members Monday.

Braun isn’t keeping any of the board’s current members.

The governor said he’s received a lot of interest in serving on the IEDC board.

“That board had gotten to be maybe not as active as it should have been,” Braun said.

The IEDC has attracted significant controversy over the last few years. Braun ordered an independent forensic audit of the agency earlier this year after allegations of ethics violations and self-dealing by staffers employed by IEDC-affiliated organizations, including Elevate Ventures.

The nine new members come from around Indiana:



Billie Dragoo, founder and CEO of RepuCare

David Fagan, financial secretary of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150

Greg Gibson, businessman with experience in real estate development, hospitality and food service industry, trucking, excavation, coal, solid waste landfill development and waste industry advisory services

John Gregg, former Democratic speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives

Chris King, executive vice president of Runnebohm Construction

Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director

Gus Olympidis, owner of Family Express Convenience Stores

George Thomas, CEO of Viaggio Pontoon Boats.

Richard Waterfield, chairman of the board and CEO of Waterfield Enterprises and Waterfield Asset Management

The IEDC board is supposed to have 15 members. Braun said more will be appointed in the future.

