State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla launches reelection bid

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 26, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Elise Nieshalla speaks at a press conference, standing in front of a large wooden door. Nieshalla is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a blue jacket.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla was appointed to the office in 2023.

Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla announced her reelection bid Thursday.

Despite being the incumbent, this is the Republican’s first run for the office — Nieshalla was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2023.

A video launching her bid says that “faith, family, freedom and financial responsibility” are the foundation of Nieshalla’s life.

And Nieshalla, who references support for President Donald Trump, said she wants to “make America like Indiana.”

“Here in Indiana, we have a balanced budget, a triple-A credit rating and the fourth lowest debt-per-capita in the nation,” Nieshalla said.

The state comptroller is responsible for paying the state’s bills and employees. It also disperses local tax revenues. And Nieshalla touts her efforts to streamline those processes and improve Indiana government financial transparency.

The former Boone County Council president previously ran for state treasurer in 2022, narrowly losing the Republican nomination at the state party convention.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
