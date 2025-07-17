Gov. Mike Braun creates task force to evaluate Indiana emergency alert system

An Indiana task force will evaluate the state’s emergency alert system in the wake of the recent deadly floods in Texas.

The Braun administration announced the task force’s creation Thursday.

In a statement, Gov. Mike Braun said the state wants to take a proactive step and ensure emergency alert systems in Indiana are up-to-date and fully functional.

The task force will also evaluate potential upgrades or enhancements that might be necessary.

The group will be led by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Integrated Public Safety Commission. The IPSC is responsible for facilitating public safety communications statewide between first responders and agencies.

The Braun administration said the task force will also gather input from local fire and law enforcement officials, the Indiana Geographic Information Office, the National Weather Service and cell phone network carriers.

The task force must prepare its report by Nov. 1.

