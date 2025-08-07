Vice President Vance discusses redistricting in meeting with Braun, Indiana GOP leaders

Vice President J.D. Vance met with Gov. Mike Braun and Republican state legislative leaders Thursday to discuss redrawing Indiana’s congressional district lines to benefit Republicans.

Democrats rallied at the Statehouse in response, railing against what they called a “moral violation of democracy.”

Braun confirmed that the vice president discussed redistricting during their meeting at the Statehouse. Braun said he and state legislative leaders “listened” but wouldn’t say more than that.

U.S. Rep. André Carson (D-Indianapolis), one of the lawmakers who would be at risk under redistricting, called the fight a civil rights issue.

“We will not accept our state being cut and spliced and maneuvered for a wannabe king in Donald Trump,” Carson said.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Highland), the other legislator who could lose his seat, called on state GOP leaders not to “bend a knee.”

“And no matter what district they put me in, I will fight for working class people,” Mrvan said.

In statements, both Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and Senate leader Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said they appreciated meeting with Vance. But neither statement made any commitments about redistricting.

Article 4, Section 5 of the Indiana Constitution limits redistricting of Indiana’s state Senate and House maps to the year or two after the federal decennial census.

State law limits redrawing the state’s congressional district lines to the first regular session of the Indiana General Assembly after a federal decennial census — though that could be more easily changed by the Republican supermajority.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.