A rescue mission prepares for SNAP benefit pause amidst government shutdown

More than half a million Hoosiers rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. But those benefits are set to lapse on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown. One organization is bracing for the loss of benefits and a potential surge in food assistance requests.

The Evansville Rescue Mission provides a variety of programs to help people meet their basic needs. Some of the mission’s programs include an emergency shelter, youth care center and food assistance.

Kyle Gorman is the executive director of advancement for the rescue mission. Gorman said there has been a slight increase in people using the mission’s services since the government shutdown. But with SNAP benefits scheduled to pause, they expect more people will need help finding food. Gorman said they’re preparing now to meet that need.

“The other thing that we're getting ready for is just planning in general," Gorman said. "Do we need to be reaching out to donors, restaurants, schools, places like that that might have their additional food left over that we could utilize here?"

Gorman believes that everyone should be offered food when they're hungry and he wants the mission to be the place to help.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.