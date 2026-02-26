Field Notes: February 26, 2026

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette starts us off with a preview of girls' basketball state finals and an update on the boys' sectional tournament, before looking ahead to the spring schedule.

Jaden Taylor of the Fort Wayne TinCaps drops by to discuss changes to Parkview Field in the coming year, some fun promotions on the schedule, and what's being done in the six weeks before the home opener.

WVPE's Michael Gallenberger brings us the outlook from Hammond on their efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier State.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, basketball, and an update on the show.