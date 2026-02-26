© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: February 26, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:18 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Zach Bernard / WBOI

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette starts us off with a preview of girls' basketball state finals and an update on the boys' sectional tournament, before looking ahead to the spring schedule.

Jaden Taylor of the Fort Wayne TinCaps drops by to discuss changes to Parkview Field in the coming year, some fun promotions on the schedule, and what's being done in the six weeks before the home opener.

WVPE's Michael Gallenberger brings us the outlook from Hammond on their efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier State.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, basketball, and an update on the show.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard