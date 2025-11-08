© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
The 'lion' on the loose in Ireland that was actually a dog

By Scott Simon
Published November 8, 2025 at 7:44 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF AKUSMI'S "COGITO")

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There's been some strange sightings in Ireland. Locals in County Clare thought they were hallucinating when they spotted a mysterious beast roaming through the woods. Then a truck driver captured the animal on video, and the grainy footage revealed a large, tan-colored creature with a shaggy mane that from a distance looked like a lion. The king of the jungle in Ireland? The video went viral, of course, on social media. Some thought it might be fake, but with a possible lion on the loose, public safety was on the line. So the Irish police were drafted, and after a week of sleuthing, they solved the case.

It turns out the lion in question was just a large Newfoundland dog with a rather leonine haircut. By the way, vets recommend you don't shave these water dogs, who very much need their protective coat. But the name of this magnificent creature that had been the talk of the island and been mistaken for a lion? The name is Mouse. That's right, Mouse. And I wonder if Mouse can roar like a - ah, you get it now.

(SOUNDBITE OF AKUSMI'S "COGITO") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
