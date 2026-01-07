Indiana bill would ban ultra-processed foods in school meals by 2027

Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict ultra-processed foods from being served in schools that receive federally funded meal benefits.

Bill author Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) said the measure is meant to target a short list of the most concerning chemical additives that can appear in ultra-processed foods.

"This bill focuses on prevention at a time when we are spending billions of dollars managing chronic disease on the back end, this bill starts where children eat every day, at school cafeterias,” McGuire said.

The move comes as new federal guidelines also promote the limitation of highly processed foods.

However, executive director of the Indiana Pork Producers Association, Josh Trenary, said that including a list of specific additives in the bill doesn’t properly account for how those additives could be used, such as extending the shelf life of meat products.

“There's more to evaluating the value of a food product than just creating a static list of additives that are used in processing,” Trenary said.

McGuire mentioned during committee discussion on the bill that she plans to amend the language so it doesn’t define what “ultraprocessed food” is but instead lists 13 ingredients that would be banned from school food.

Representatives from the Indiana Department of Health spoke in support of the bill, saying that it aligns with Gov. Mike Braun’s “Make Indiana Healthy Again” initiative launched last year.

Indiana would join a growing group of states that are targeting chemicals in foods through legislative measures.

The legislation would also require schools to post a list of ingredients for its breakfast and lunch menus on its website.

The bill does allow schools to sell ultraprocessed food or drinks on school property as part of a fundraising event as long as the event is held at least 30 minutes after the end of the school day.

The bill would not limit parents from sending their own food or drink with students during the school day.

If approved, the new rules would go into effect for the 2027-28 school year.