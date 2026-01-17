'Wait Wait' for January 17, 2026: With Not My Job guest Kali Reis
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kali Reis and panelists Rachel Coster, Hari Kondabolu, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The White House Thinks Green; A Mayor Gets An Upgrade; Boldly Going Where We've Been Before
Panel Questions
Get In Shape Quick!
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a celebrity encounter, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Award-winning actor and championship boxer Kali Reis answers our questions about the Consumer Electronics Show
Kali Reis, actor, boxer, and star of True Detective: North Country and Mercy, plays our game called, "The Future Is Here." Three questions about the Consumer Electronics Show.
Panel Questions
The Truth About Wombat Poop; CBS News Gets Loose
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: An Ode To Grateful Gams; No Short Kings; Prayer For An Ogre
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what we'll find when we travel back to the Moon
