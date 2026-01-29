Bill creates in-person checks for Department of Child Services following death of Indianapolis five-year-old

Indiana’s Department of Child Services would be required to do an in-person check before dismissing cases of alleged child abuse under a proposal moving through the legislature.

The bill comes after a case where an Indianapolis child died. The child’s grandparents allege that abuse complaints were dismissed by DCS without workers seeing the child in person.

The bill passed unanimously out of committee earlier this week after a short testimony.

Author Victoria Garcia Wilburn said it closes a dangerous gap in child safety oversight by requiring an in-person check at least thirty days before closing out a neglect case.

“By requiring a recent in-person assessment, the bill ensures three things,” she said. “The child's living situation is accurately understood, any new risks or signs of maltreatment are detected, and the department cannot close a case on outdated or incomplete information.”

The bill is based on the case of five-year-old Kinsleigh Welty, who died of malnourishment and neglect. Welty’s grandfather currently has a lawsuit against DCS, alleging the department should have prevented the death.

Wilburn said an in-person check may have made a difference.

“This is a common-sense protection that guarantees decisions are based on the child's current condition, not outdated information,” she said.

A letter from the grandfather of Kinsleigh Welty, Brian Welty, was read aloud during the committee meeting by Braelynn Yerington, with Champions for Children.

“DCS used the SAFE Act to prematurely close multiple reports of abuse without ever laying eyes on Kinsleigh,” Brian Welty wrote. “What if this bill were in place when those assessments were done? How is it possible that DCS is in a home with a child dying nearby in a closet, and we don't catch that?”

Brian Welty ended by urging lawmakers to pass the bill, which now heads to the full House.

