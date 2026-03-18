Indianapolis approves plan to build $4B data center in Decatur Township after months of pushback

The Metropolitan Development Commission voted Wednesday to approve a plan to build a $4 billion, 130-acre data center on the southwest side of Marion County.

The project, proposed by Seattle-based developer Sabey, is coming to Decatur Township. Residents have for months raised concerns about noise, energy demand, water use, lack of jobs, and the project's impact on property values.

Despite a common pattern of community pushback, data centers remain part of a growing industry. A number of developers are in search of affordable land and generous tax abatements passed by the Indiana legislature.

But there has been significant debate and confusion around how to address data centers through the rezoning process. There is no formal rezoning designation for data center development, while petitioners argue the current industrial zoning designation for the plot of land is appropriate for data centers.

Because the Decatur Township project's developer didn't file a full rezoning petition, just variances, the city-county councilor who represents the district cannot "call down" the petition and have the council override the commission's vote.

Pat Andrews, a resident and chair of the land use committee for the Decatur Township Civic Council, says that was done on purpose.

"This was deliberate to deprive us of our rights," Andrews said after the vote.

"It's unconscionable what is happening in Indianapolis, not just to Decatur Township, to Martindale-Brightwood, Franklin Township," she said. "Where are they going to go next?"

Sabey has worked to secure the support of local officials and groups, eventually getting the backing of unions like the Central Indiana Building Trades Council.

"This is a real opportunity for skilled labor," Jon Hooker, president of the council, said at the hearing.

The attorney representing the community cited the health effects of living next to industry with higher levels of noise and air pollution.

City-County Councilor Josh Bain, who represents the area, pledged his support for the development but said he would never support a project that would harm his family or his community's health.

Because he could not "call down" the Metropolitan Development Commission's vote, Councilor Bain said he focused on securing as many protections and commitments for the community as possible.

Pat Andrews, the township's land use committee chair, argued the development is too close to residential homes, and ultimately not what the community wants.

"It is not trivial that they want to put it here," Andrews said. "It does not belong in the middle of these residences."

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org