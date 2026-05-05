André Carson wins Democratic primary. See results in other U.S. House elections

The incumbents of Indiana's two Democratic congressional seats won their primary races to face Republican challengers in November. Last year those seats were the targets of a Republican-backed attempt to redistrict them out of existence.

Indiana House Republicans, urged by President Donald Trump, passed a new congressional map last December that would have split both districts — diluting the voting power of the state's largest concentration of Black voters. The Indiana Senate defeated the plan , the first time Republican lawmakers rejected one of Trump's redistricting pushes. Most of those Senators up for reelection lost to Trump endorsed candidates Tuesday night.

In Indianapolis, U.S. Rep. André Carson won Tuesday's Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District, where three challengers argued the capital city needs new representation in Washington. Carson beat Denise Paul Hatch, George Hornedo and Destiny Wells in the primary.

In northwest Indiana, Democrats in Indiana's 1st Congressional District returned incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan as their party's challenger in November. He faced a challenge from LaVetta Sparks-Wade, a former Gary councilwoman and former city park director.

Seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats remain in Republican hands heading into the general election. These are the results on election night, May 5, 2026. The state will certify primary election results later this month.

1st District winners: Frank Mrvan (D) and Barb Regnitz (R)

Democrats in Indiana's 1st Congressional District decided to return incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan as their party's challenger in November.

Mrvan's district is one of only two in the state held by a Democrat, and was a target of President Donald Trump's push last year to have state lawmakers redraw its congressional map mid-decade to favor Republicans. Proposed maps would have made it harder to re-elect a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District during the general election in November.

Porter County Commissioner Barb Regnitz defeated two Republicans competing for their party's nomination: small business owner David Ben Ruiz and former communication manager Jim Schenke.

The district includes Lake and Porter counties and parts of LaPorte County, covering most of the Indiana portion of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Provided Rudy Yakym was first appointed to the seat in 2022, following the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in a car crash. A native of South Bend, he has a background in business.

2nd District winners: Rudy Yakym (R) and Jamee Decio (D)

Democrat Jamee Decio will face incumbent Republican Rep. Rudy Yakym in the race for the 2nd Congressional District in November. Yakym ran unopposed in the Republican primary and is seeking a second full term.

Top issues in the race include federal spending, public benefits, affordability and immigration enforcement.

Decio is a native of Elkhart. A lawyer and screenwriter, WVPE reported that Decio lived in Los Angeles before moving back to Northern Indiana last year to challenge Yakym in the congressional race.

Yakym was first appointed to the seat in 2022, following the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in a car crash. A native of South Bend, he has a background in business.

The 2nd Congressional District extends south from Michiana. It includes areas in the following counties: Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Cass, Kosciusko and LaPorte.

3rd District winners: Marlin Stutzman (R) and Kelly Thompson (D)

In the Republican primary race, voters in Indiana's 3rd congressional district chose Rep. Marlin Stutzman over challenger Jon Kenworthy. This is their second battle for the seat.

On the Democratic side, Kelly Thompson ran unopposed. Thompson said she voted as a Republican until 2016 but changed parties after the election of Donald Trump. She said her focus is on protecting farmland, lowering healthcare costs and making affordable housing more available.

Candidates in the race focused on inflation, gas prices and housing affordability.

The 3rd District seat was previously held by Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, who gave it up in 2024 to run for the Senate.

The district covers all of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties, plus parts of Jay and Kosciusko counties in Northeast Indiana. Fort Wayne is the district's largest population center, with just under 775,000 total residents within the mostly-rural district.

4th District winners: Jim Baird (R) and Drew Cox (D)

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Baird faced two primary challengers. He seeks a fifth term representing Indiana's 4th Congressional District. An 80-year-old farmer from Greencastle, Baird has represented the district since 2019.

In a district the GOP has held for more than three decades, Drew Cox won his party's nomination against seven other Democrats: Joe Mackey, Paul McPherson, Jayden McCash, Darin Griesey, Thomas Hall, Roger Day and John Whetstone.

The district covers a wide stretch of west-central Indiana including the cities of Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Lafayette and West Lafayette, and Boone, Clinton, Hendricks, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and other counties.

Provided Republican winner Rep. Victoria Spartz has held the seat since 2021 and is running for a fourth term.

5th District winners: Victoria Spartz (R) and J.D. Ford (D)

Republican winner Rep. Victoria Spartz has held the seat since 2021 and is running for a fourth term.

The northern suburbs of Indianapolis have historically been a Republican stronghold — voters have selected a Republican to represent them for the last 34 years.

State Rep. J.D. Ford won the Democratic nomination, beating out six others in the primary. Ford is in his second term representing Senate District 29 in the General Assembly.

Candidates in both primaries focused on health care, affordability, government reform and the influence of money in politics.

The district covers Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, and Tipton counties.

6th District winners: Jefferson Shreve (R) and Cinde Wirth (D)

In the Democratic primary race, Cinde Wirth won the voters' nomination. She ran against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve in the 2024 general election and lost by more than 30 percentage points.

Wirth was one of four Democratic candidates seeking the nomination. She is a scientist and teacher who spent time as a congressional legislative fellow.

Republican winner U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve opposed Sarah Janisse Brown for his second run as his party's nominee. Shreve ran unsuccessfully for Indianapolis mayor in 2023, losing to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett.

Candidates in both primaries focused on affordability and healthcare.

Indiana's 6th Congressional District includes 11 counties across central and eastern Indiana. Its population is nearly 800,000 people.

7th District winners: Patrick McAuley (R) and André Carson (D)

André Carson won the Democratic primary and seeks a 10th term in November. He will face Republican nominee Patrick McAuley in the general election.

The 7th District sits entirely within Marion County and is the most racially diverse congressional district in Indiana — nearly one-third of residents are Black and 16% are Hispanic, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Carson has represented the district since 2008 and won reelection in 2024 with 68% of the vote.

Republican nominee Patrick McAuley, who works in commercial real estate development, said his top priorities include addressing infrastructure, public safety, housing, job growth and homelessness.

Provided Mark Messmer, a small-business conservative from Jasper, backed federal deregulation in his first term and introduced legislation to repeal a Biden-era workplace heat-safety standard.

8th District winners: Mark Messmer (R) and Mary Allen (D)

Rep. Mark Messmer won the uncontested Republican primary, securing his party's nomination for a second term in Indiana's 8th Congressional District. He will face Democratic Mary Allen in November.

Messmer, a small-business conservative from Jasper, backed federal deregulation in his first term and introduced legislation to repeal a Biden-era workplace heat-safety standard.

Allen ran against three other candidates for the Democratic nomination. All ran on reducing corporate influence in politics and lowering costs. She is an Evansville city councilor and small business owner.

The 8th District covers southwestern Indiana, with Evansville as its largest city. Republicans have held the seat since 2011 — though the district was historically known as "the Bloody 8th" for decades of competitive elections and party flips.

Messmer succeeded Rep. Larry Bucshon, who held the seat from 2011 to 2025.