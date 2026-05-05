High-ranking Indiana Sen. Holdman knocked off by Trump-endorsed challenger

The highest-ranking Indiana state senator on President Donald Trump’s target list lost his Republican primary race.

Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle was seeking reelection to his northeastern Indiana seat, but fell to Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter.

The Associated Press called Feichter’s victory as he had received 60% of the vote in preliminary tallies.

Holdman was looking to retain the Senate District 19 seat he’s held since 2008. He had considerable Statehouse clout as Senate majority caucus chair and leader of the chamber’s Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

He was the highest-ranking member of the Senate’s GOP leadership to face a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting against the congressional redistricting bill in December.

That made him something of a proxy for the ire Trump directed at Senate Republican leader, Rodric Bray, who isn’t up for reelection until 2028.