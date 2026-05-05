© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

High-ranking Indiana Sen. Holdman knocked off by Trump-endorsed challenger

Indiana Capital Chronicle | By Tom Davies
Published May 5, 2026 at 8:47 PM EDT
Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, speaks at the annual Dentons Legislative Conference on Dec. 18, 2025.
Casey Smith
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, speaks at the annual Dentons Legislative Conference on Dec. 18, 2025.

The highest-ranking Indiana state senator on President Donald Trump’s target list lost his Republican primary race.

Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle was seeking reelection to his northeastern Indiana seat, but fell to Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter.

The Associated Press called Feichter’s victory as he had received 60% of the vote in preliminary tallies.

Holdman was looking to retain the Senate District 19 seat he’s held since 2008. He had considerable Statehouse clout as Senate majority caucus chair and leader of the chamber’s Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

He was the highest-ranking member of the Senate’s GOP leadership to face a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting against the congressional redistricting bill in December.

That made him something of a proxy for the ire Trump directed at Senate Republican leader, Rodric Bray, who isn’t up for reelection until 2028.
Tags
Government State Sen. Travis HoldmanIndiana Primary Election 2026Indiana redistricting