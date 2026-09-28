Gaming granny earns Guinness World Record

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Cath Bowie is a new Guinness World Record holder for Fortnite streaming. She is a 78-year-old grandmother in Scotland, and her record, according to Guinness, she is the oldest female Fortnite streamer. The online game is most popular among tweens and teens, but Bowie has been playing and streaming it on Twitch for nine years. She joins us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Cath, and congratulations.

CATH BOWIE: Thank you very much. I was just delighted with the accolade that I got.

SUMMERS: How did you first get into Fortnite?

BOWIE: So nine years ago, I had a 17-year-old grandson who, like all other 17-year-olds, played games on his PS4. I actually went into his room one day. He had been playing, by the way, you know, football games and car games, which really didn't interest me. So when I went into his room this day, I saw something completely different. And I was immediately taken with the game and intrigued with the game.

SUMMERS: What was it that was so interesting about this game that got you hooked?

BOWIE: It was just a challenge. The challenge, to me alone, I just found it intriguing. And I liked the graphics. You know, we come in from a bus, way up in the sky. We fall down into an island, and then you obviously run about. You know, you've got this little skin that you wear, which is your character, and then you try to eliminate as many of the enemy as you can. And oh, I just grew obsessed about it (laughter).

SUMMERS: You have said that you describe yourself as a Fortniter more than a gamer. What got you into streaming Fortnite?

BOWIE: So I had said to my grandson, who, let's say, two years down the line - he would have been about 19 this time - I would actually want to stream, and he started laughing at me, actually. He said, who on Earth would watch you, Gran? Nobody will actually follow you or anything like that. And I said, well, if that is what it is, so be it. But I think I'll have a go. Because if I'm told not to do anything, you know, because of my age or, you know, something like that, it's like a red rag to a bull. I insist that I will have a go. (Inaudible).

SUMMERS: A red rag to a bull, nice (laughter).

BOWIE: Yeah. Yeah, so I thought, right, now I'll have a go. And of course, now he just has to have a smile on his face now, when he is reminded about that conversation. Yeah. And then, that was it. I never looked back. It was slow, but it didn't matter. I wasn't there for anything other than to enjoy myself and to meet other people. That's so important to me.

SUMMERS: Tell me about some of the types of people you've met. Fortnite is a global game, so that has to give you a lot of opportunity.

BOWIE: Oh, yes. Well, I would say that probably 50%, you know, of my followers and folk who come and watch is from the USA and then obviously from the U.K., but I also have from Australia and New Zealand. But I never quite - I had imagined there would be a lot of folk my age playing the game, but that isn't really. All these people I meet, I would say, round about 30, 40, 50, and then it starts getting less and less after that. I think the oldest person I play with that is a regular and a great friend of mine comes from the USA, and she's 64. But that's very close to 78, isn't it?

(LAUGHTER)

SUMMERS: Now, for people out there who may be listening to our conversation, maybe a little older or who want to get into playing Fortnite, give them one piece of advice.

BOWIE: Do it. You know, honestly, just go and do it. I feel that if you can hold the controller or if you can have a keyboard for your computer, if you can use any of that, there is no reason why you can't play Fortnite if you enjoy it.

SUMMERS: We've been speaking with Cath Bowie. She now holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest female Fortnite streamer. Cath, thank you.

BOWIE: You're very, very welcome. And thank you so much.

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