Judge considers motions in Lindsay Clancy's case

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Lindsay Clancy appeared in court in Massachusetts today for the first time since a mistrial was declared in her case earlier this month. Jurors could not reach a verdict on whether she should be held criminally responsible for killing her three children in 2023. A judge is considering how to proceed with the possibility of a new trial for Clancy. Deborah Becker from member station WBUR was at today's hearing. Hi there.

DEBORAH BECKER, BYLINE: Hi.

SUMMERS: Deb, what did we hear in court today?

BECKER: Well, the biggest argument was Clancy's attorney asking the judge to issue a finding of not guilty. He said prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to convict. Attorney Kevin Reddington had argued during the trial that Clancy was in a state of psychosis and was not criminally responsible. He said prosecutors did not even prove that Clancy killed the children, let alone that she was mentally competent to face charges.

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KEVIN REDDINGTON: Why would this woman - who the evidence shows did nothing wrong in her life - why would she kill those three children?

BECKER: But prosecutor Shanan Buckingham said there was a lot of evidence.

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SHANAN BUCKINGHAM: I'd suggest to you that the entire record is voluminous as to the information supporting the fact that she did this.

BECKER: Now, this motion for a not guilty finding - it's fairly common in criminal cases, but it's rarely successful.

SUMMERS: Now - and, Deb, this case has gotten so much media attention, particularly on that one holdout juror who is said to have prevented a unanimous verdict. Did that come up today?

BECKER: It did. The prosecution filed a motion saying that attorney Reddington's comments to the media during and after the trial could prejudice the case if there is another trial. And they asked that the defense be barred from making some comments, especially about jurors. But after the hearing, Reddington said he doesn't need any, quote, "gag orders," and he has not targeted the holdout juror.

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REDDINGTON: I am really tired of reading that I am attacking this juror. I am ripping the juror. I am shredding the - I'm not doing anything with the juror.

SUMMERS: And, Deb, last thing - I just want to see if you can paint a picture for us. What was the scene like at the courthouse? Were there a lot of people there?

BECKER: Dozens of people. Many wearing pink to signify support for Clancy. They lined up early at the courthouse, and they promised they're going to return to future hearings to continue to bring attention to postpartum mental healthcare.

SUMMERS: That is reporter Deborah Becker from member station WBUR. Thank you so much.

BECKER: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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