Massachusetts residents compete to be the 'Voice of Logan' airport

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Think back to the last time you flew to a big city. You may have been greeted in the airport with an announcement that went something like this.

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ANDRE DICKENS: Hello, I'm Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our city.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Now Boston is searching for the perfect local accent to greet visitors. A contest is offering residents of Massachusetts 18 and up a chance to become the new voice of Boston Logan International Airport.

SUMMERS: Here's what they're asking contestants to read on camera to be considered.

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EUGENE MIRMAN: Welcome to Boston Logan International Airport, front door to the capital of heart, hustle and hometown pride.

ED MARKEY: This city runs on iced coffee, raw ambition and unbeatable team spirit. So let's go.

WHITNEY DOUCET: Whether you're grabbing a lobster roll by the harbor, waiting in line for a cannoli in the North End.

JEN DIMAURO: Heading to Gloucester for a little salt air or paying your respects to the Green Monster.

JEREMY CANGIANO: Like it's a sacred landmark, because it is, we're wicked glad you're here.

PFEIFFER: That was voice actor Eugene Mirman and Senator Ed Markey, along with a few people on social media, Whit Doucet, Jen.Ever.After and Jeremy Cangiano.

SUMMERS: Even actor and Boston native Ben Affleck took a swing at it on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

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BEN AFFLECK: Here we go. All right, let's try it, sir. All right, listen up.

(LAUGHTER)

AFFLECK: You've arrived at Boston's International Logan Airport.

PFEIFFER: Like Affleck, many Bostonians put their own personal spin on the script.

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MAGGIE: Welcome to Boston Logan International Airport. I wanted to be the first to officially say, [expletive] you.

JIGGY: Front door to the capital of heart, hustle and a city that drops unnecessary f-bombs in public for no reason.

ASHLEY DEMATO-COONEY: City of champs, a place where the British did not stand a chance.

SUMMERS: That was Everyday Maggie, Jiggy Comedy and Ashley D Cooney. Massport's running this contest. And so far, it's gotten over 3,500 entries.

RICH DAVEY: I mean, I thought it would generate some local chatter. But the fact that it's gone viral nationally, it's really blown away my expectations in a way that's been really positive.

PFEIFFER: That's Massport CEO Rich Davey. He said this contest is a way to make Logan Airport feel authentically Boston. After the contest closes, Massachusetts residents will have their say.

DAVEY: And I've been sort of joking. You know, there are two really important elections coming up here. One is our political elections, but two is the voice of Logan. So the public will be able to vote on one of the five finalists.

SUMMERS: Think you've got the voice? Well, you can submit a video of yourself reading the script to voiceoflogan.com by Sunday, October 4. They'll be wicked happy to hear it.

(SOUNDBITE OF DROPKICK MURPHYS SONG, "I'M SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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