Sen. Ron Alting disclosed 'concerning changes' in judgment. It's too late to take him off the ballot

An Indiana Senator accused of shoplifting is stepping back from his reelection campaign.

Ron Alting has served in the Indiana Senate for nearly thirty years but has been accused of shoplifting at two Walmart locations based on reporting from the Journal & Courier.

In a statement released earlier this week, Alting did not discuss the specific accusations but said he had been experiencing “concerning changes” in his judgment and cognitive functioning.

“I take responsibility for my actions and apologize to my family, my constituents and the store employees involved,” Alting said.

Alting also announced plans to step back from campaigning while he seeks medical help.

Tracy Brown is the chair of the Tippecanoe County Republican Party, which Alting represents. He said it’s too late to remove Alting from the ballot and too soon to determine how to respond.

“The other decisions come if and when the election is finalized, and he's the one [who wins], then he has that decision to make,” he said.

Brown said he has not spoken to Alting and has only read about the accusations against him through news reports and Alting’s own statement. He said if Alting wins and decides to step down, local Republican leaders within the district will need to fill that position.

“That's kind of secondary right now to figuring out exactly what's going on, what the official charges are going to be, and what his health is like,” Brown said. “Local elected officials or members of the GOP don't get to do anything other than vote right now..”

Brown said a special prosecutor has already been assigned to Alting’s case to consider charges.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker confirmed she’s been given a case from Tippecanoe County but would not give any more specific details. Becker said she will be reviewing the case and there’s no clear timeline.

Alting’s opponent, Democrat Natasha Baker, released a statement saying that residents would soon vote on “what kind of future we want for District 22.”

“I wish Senator Alting and his family well as they navigate these difficult times and the next chapter in their lives,” Baker said.