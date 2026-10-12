Farmers say they'll take the relief of Trump's EO — but they're still hurting

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President Trump is trying a variety of strategies to bring down the cost of diesel. He's announced a deal with Russia to potentially supply more than 4 million tons, and he signed an executive order that he says will help farmers by temporarily making a kind of diesel that's normally reserved for things like off-road farm machinery legal for use on highways. Farmers say they'll take the relief, but they're still hurting under increased prices. South Dakota Public Broadcasting's Jackson Dircks reports.

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JACKSON DIRCKS, BYLINE: Larry Birgen, age 65, loads soybeans into a cargo truck. President Trump's order is letting farmers use dyed diesel, a fuel that's exempt from federal taxes, in trucks like this until the end of the year. That'll save Birgen about 24 cents a gallon. He says it's welcome during harvest season.

LARRY BIRGEN: We got a long ways to go as far as how many times I'm going to fill. So it can make a lot of difference.

DIRCKS: The White House says it'll save 60 bucks on a 250-gallon tank. It helps during their busiest time of year, but diesel remains about 60% more expensive as this time last year.

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BIRGEN: Yeah. It's not going to make up for that, you know? That's more the Iran war or whatever is causing these high prices.

DIRCKS: Scott VanderWal is president of the state's farm bureau, a conservative group.

SCOTT VANDERWAL: I guess what our attitude is is that every little bit helps.

DIRCKS: He acknowledges that even with the tax relief, diesel prices are still up significantly from when producers planted in the spring.

VANDERWAL: It's a little bit of a Band-Aid. It certainly doesn't make up the difference.

DIRCKS: Some farmers are noticing the timing of the announcement - right before midterms. Doug Sombke is president of the state Farmers Union, which leans progressive.

DOUG SOMBKE: It's funny how as we get closer to an election, how, all of a sudden, politicians come up with - I would just call it silly solutions.

DIRCKS: Farmers helped Trump get into office. South Dakota, an agriculture-heavy state, supported Trump 60% the last three elections. On Larry Birgen's farm, he says the relationship between farmers and Trump's policies is complicated. Trade policies, in particular, have disrupted markets for American crops.

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BIRGEN: When if you would have just left things alone, we'd been better off, and you wouldn't have to do all this stuff. So sometimes it feels like you're getting - farmers are getting bought off.

DIRCKS: For NPR News, I'm Jackson Dircks in Beresford, South Dakota. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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