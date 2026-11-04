2026 Election Results: Allen County Democrats win big

The "Blue wave" that swept the country Tuesday night brought new faces to long-held Republican seats in Allen County.

Third-district Democratic challenger Kelly Thompson lost to Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman, but for the first time in decades took the highest vote total inside Allen County.

According to unofficial results, Democrats swept the races for Allen County Circuit Court Clerk, Allen County Recorder, Allen County Auditor and broke the majority on the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

"I am happy to report that the Republican 7-0 majority on County Council has been broken tonight,” Democratic Party chair Chad Wierzbinski told the crowd of a few dozen Democrats Tuesday night.

Unofficial totals placed Melissa Fisher as the winner of County Council District 1 with 62.8% of the vote. Lee Castillo won theDistrict 4 seat with nearly 57% of the vote.

Republicans were able to retain two seats up for election. Mark Hagar ran unopposed in District 2’s race while Eric Tippmann won District 3 with 51% of votes.

For County Commissioner, Democrat Kate Connor won District 2 with 54%of the vote against Republican Ozzie Mitson.

Democrat Jorge Fernandez beat Republican Paul Moss in District 3 with about 53 %of the vote.

Statehouse races:

It was a night of upsets and near-upsets in a handful of northeast Indiana statehouse races.

Long-time State Senator Liz Brown lost her seat to Democrat Julie McGill.

Brown was seeking her fourth senate term and had barely avoided a primary upset from Republican challenger Darren Vogt (Vote).

But on Tuesday night, Brown could not get past McGill, who had defeated Chloe Andis in the primary.

According to unofficial results, McGill won with almost 52 percent of the vote.

In another upset, Republican State Rep. Bob Morris lost his District 84 seat to Democrat Misti Meehan.

Meehan previously served as the Allen County Democratic Party Chair.

She pulled in 10,451 votes to Morris' 9,958.

District 81 Rep. Martin Carbaugh held onto his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Sharon Wight with 53 percent of the votes.

In State Senate 15, Republican Dr. Tyler Johnson held off Blaine Sefton, pulling in 54 percent of the vote.