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Christina Gull wins Allen County Superior Judge seat

89.1 WBOI | By Ransom True
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:56 AM EST

Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull announced her retirement earlier this year. Tuesday's unofficial results will put a familiar name in the seat.

Three candidates vied for the open Superior Court seat.

It was the only contested seat on the bench in the county.

The vote counts ran well into the night, naming Christina Gull, Fran Gull’s daughter, to take over her position.

The unofficial count gave Christina Gull 47.2% of the vote, with 36,901 votes.

She beat Allen Superior Magistrate Samuel Keirns who had just under 28% of the vote and Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Jesus “Rick” Trevino, who had 25% of the vote.

The new Superior Judge Christina Gull will be sworn in at the beginning of the year.
Tags
Government Allen Superior Court2026 Midterms
Ransom True
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