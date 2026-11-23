The federal government will work with Indiana to provide temporary housing assistance for those impacted by historic floods and storms that displaced people over the summer.

Indiana was granted a federal disaster designation in Aug. by President Donald Trump , unlocking additional public and individual assistance across the state.

The latest announcement will allow eligible Hoosiers staying in hotels and unable to return home access to a travel trailer for the next six months.

Gov. Mike Braun said the goal is to help relocate some 250 families into travel trailers near their existing property.

“[Homes] where it was uncertain whether they could be rehabbed, where they had to be destroyed, demolished, and rebuilt,” Braun said. “We are going to be eligible for the trailer program that will enable them to stay in a place near their home.”

According to the Governor, some families have had to relocate to other counties while they wait to see if the damage to their homes can be repaired because of a lack of nearby rental or hotel options.

According to a release, eligible families will be in areas approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for public and individual assistance.

That includes Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Pike, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties.

Jonathan Whitham is with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, which will manage the program. He said caseworkers will be reaching out to eligible individuals.

“If you are eligible, then our goal is going to be to get you into one of these travel trailers as quickly as possible,” he said.

Whitham said Indiana has benefited from new relief programs that have been quickly approved by the federal government.

“These programs are being flipped on at a rate that I've never, never seen before, and we are extremely fortunate and thankful,” he said.

The final day to apply for state disaster relief is by midnight Tuesday. Over 50,000 Hoosiers have already applied.

Gov. Braun said that over $170 million has been sent to Hoosier households as part of relief efforts.