Updated November 24, 2026 at 11:51 AM EST

For more than half a century, Bob Woodward entered people's lives as they rose to power and left behind his draft of history.

"I think I've never ended an interview," Woodward told Morning Edition. There were always more questions to ask.

Now, at 83, he's answering some questions about himself — the experiences that shaped him, the decisions he made as a journalist and what he might have gotten wrong.

Woodward is the reporter who, with Carl Bernstein, exposed the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon. He has written revelatory books about presidents ever since.

In his new book, Secrets: A Reporter's Memoir, released Tuesday, Woodward turns his attention to the secrets of his own life. A broken family. Chance encounters that changed his career. Sources who trusted him. Stories he didn't get right.

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After 55 years at The Washington Post, he also reflects on what it takes to do good journalism — and what stands in its way today.

The reporter also chooses to reveal some of the anonymous sources who gave him information — a decision that raises ethical questions about protecting confidential sources after their deaths.

"I thought this was a time to let people know. And these are people who didn't do bad things. Actually, they were people who were trying to get the true story out," Woodward said.

In some cases, the sources are dead now. In others, they gave permission.

It's common in Washington to think that people who feed reporters information get better coverage, though some of Woodward's books complicate that idea.

His book about Bill Clinton's administration described a chaotic and dysfunctional White House. Looking back decades later, Woodward says he missed a larger story: the peace and prosperity of Clinton's presidency.

"I didn't see that at the time, and that's my fault," he said.

In the run-up to the Iraq War, Woodward buried in the 16th paragraph of a story an admission from Bush administration officials that they had no smoking gun on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction.

"That should have been the lead," he said.

In the memoir, Woodward recalls how he and Bernstein could spend two or three weeks on a single story during Watergate. He worries that the internet has fostered a culture of impatience at the expense of in-depth reporting.

"The secret to impactful reporting is time," he writes.

Woodward also criticizes Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos for remaining silent on President Trump's attacks on the press, while noting that, to his knowledge, Bezos has not interfered in the newspaper's news operation.

"An owner is supposed to be a custodian of uncompromising reporting," Woodward writes.

Woodward traces his investigative reporting back more than 70 years to when he was a child in Wheaton, Ill.

"My family was fracturing right before me. My mother ran off with my father's best friend," Woodward told Morning Edition.

He found out about his parents' divorce by looking in his father's sock drawer.

"Find the sock drawer and look there," he said.

Woodward became a reporter after serving in the Navy. He says he was accepted to Harvard Law School and turned that down to work for a weekly newspaper. His father, a lawyer and a judge, told him: "You're crazy."

What is so great about being a reporter that he wanted to do it?

"That you get to make momentary entries into people's lives when they're interesting, and then get the hell out when they cease to be interesting, which is what always happens," Woodward said.

Woodward came by NPR's studios accompanied by an aide who held a cane in case he needed it.

As technology transforms journalism and the pressures on reporters mount, Woodward's approach to reporting remains rooted in human connection.

"I will continue to show up and knock on doors, even with a cane in my hand," he writes in the book's closing pages.

Later today, you can watch our extended video conversation with Bob Woodward exclusively in the NPR app. You'll find it in the "Video" tab. And if you don't have the app, download it now at npr.org/gettheapp.

The radio interview was edited by Adriana Gallardo. The digital version was produced by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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