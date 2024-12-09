© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

The Arts United Center recognized as a National Historic Place

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST
The Arts United Center has been placed on the list of National Historic Places.
File Photo: Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The Arts United Center has been placed on the list of National Historic Places.

The National Park Service has listed the Arts United Center on the National Register of Historic Places with National Significance.

The designation comes as the performing arts center is in the middle of a $40 million expansion and modernization project. The project will revamp rehearsal spaces, as well as upgrade technical and event production capabilities, and also make it more accessible to people of all abilities.

It will also maintain the venue’s historic value and original design, according to a release.

The building opened in 1973; it was designed for the city by renowned architect Louis Kahn, who also designed the Yale University Art Gallery and the National Assembly of Bangladesh.

According to the release, Kahn’s work for the City of Fort Wayne is his only commission of any type in the Midwest.

In its recognition of the building for the National Register, the National Park Service specifically noted its “embodiment of (Kahn’s) more mature design philosophy and ideas.”
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts United
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green