Fort Wayne Children's Zoo to alter name in 2025

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 10, 2024 at 10:31 PM EST
Members get a preview of a sleeping red panda inside its exhibit at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Members get a preview of a sleeping red panda inside its exhibit at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will be known as the Fort Wayne Zoo beginning Jan. 1.

The decision was announced Tuesday. According to officials, the change is the third name change for the zoo in 60 years.

Founded in the early 60s, it was simply known as the Franke Park Zoo, recognizing its location. Then it became known as the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

From 1999 to 2004, it was known as the Children’s Zoo. For the past 20 years, it has been identified by the iconic zoo logo.

That logo will remain.

According to a release, new guests are often surprised to find it is more than just a small zoo or a petting zoo.

The name change will better reflect what the zoo is, says executive director Rick Schuiteman (sky-ta-min).

And it fits with the strategic plan adopted for the Zoo in 2023.

The Zoo is northeast Indiana’s largest tourist attraction with more than 600,000 guests annually, according to Zoo officials.
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo Fort Wayne Zoo
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
