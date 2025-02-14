Urban League's outreach celebrates community and sends message of hope

Credit/Julia Meek WBOI Ridley (left) and Arrington are determined to promote literacy, volunteerism and community spirit through the Urban League's outreach initiatives.

As the Fort Wayne Urban League moves forward in its second century of service under the leadership of its president and CEO, Aisha Arrington, it is restructuring & re-energizing programs as well as the facility itself in order to better serve its population.

One major achievement is the organization’s new library, which will be formally dedicated to retired librarian and literacy advocate, Condra Ridley in a special ceremony on Feb. 22.

Here WBOI’s Julia Meek discusses the progress being made with Arrington and Ridley, and the hope it brings to the entire community.

Event Information:

Dedication of the Chief Condra Ridley Library

2135 S Hanna Street, Fort Wayne

Feb. 22 3:00 p.m.

Admission is free

All ages welcome

Learn more and connect with the Fort Wayne Urban League at its website.

Here is the transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Aisha Arrington, Condra Ridley, welcome.

Condra Ridley: Thank you.

Aisha Arrington: Thank you.

Julia Meek: You both represent a righteous movement. Aisha, would you remind us of that Urban League mission?

Aisha Arrington: Well, the Urban League has a logo that's a big circle with a huge equal sign in the middle of that circle.

And to put our mission simply, is really about doing all the work to get everyone to equal in the community.

We want everyone to have equal rights and equal opportunities, and that really is what drives all of the Urban League's work.

Julia Meek: You have been at the helm of this ship now for two and a half years. What were the biggest challenges awaiting you?

Aisha Arrington: Well, you know what? Thank goodness I didn't know what fire I was walking into, (all laugh) and I didn't. I went in just bright eyed and ready for the work, not really knowing what I was getting into.

But I will say that probably one of my biggest challenges was just reminding the community that yes, Fort Wayne Urban League is here, educating people about that movement and encouraging people to join the movement, join our efforts again, with yet a new leader.

Part of it was, you know, people were just waiting to see if I was even gonna stay, so that first year or two were pretty brutal.

But I have to say, we have made some headway, and we've gotten past at least reminding people that there is an Urban League, and I'm hoping that people are understanding the work that we continue to do here in the community.

Julia Meek:Thank you for that. And Condra, what would you say that Aisha' s most important skill sets are that she brought to the table.

Condra Ridley: I find Aisha to be a very organized young lady, very passionate about doing the best that she can.

She brings a level of excellence to what she's doing there and her plans, and I think she's reaching out especially well to draw the community in to a reconstruct for the Urban League.

Julia Meek: Also Condra, you have been a part of this movement for most of your life. What would you say the biggest changes that you've seen happening are in that same time span?

Condra Ridley: The thing that concerns me most about this time is that we don't have the same level of leadership and volunteerism that was so important to us through the 80s, 90s.

In the 2000s we have somehow disconnected from the whole idea of us each doing what we can to make our community better.

Julia Meek That is certainly an integral part of life and part of any system's problems. Before we continue on, I would ask you, Aisha, what would you say the most important skill set that you brought to the table is?

Aisha Arrington: You know, when I took the position, I have to say I worried secretly to myself if I was the right person, if I was smart enough, capable enough, enough experience.

But I have to say, everything that I've gone through in my personal life, my own personal growth, has certainly helped me build a foundation for Fort Wayne Urban League.

And so, I think it's just those personal experiences. I mean, we're told that people that write music, the best music writers are those that have experienced pain and real life situations.

And so, if I was a music writer, which I'm not, I guess I'd probably have pretty good stories to tell. And that experience has certainly helped me with the Fort Wayne Urban League.

Julia Meek: You're opening yourself up to learning even more?

Aisha Arrington: Absolutely.

Julia Meek: So, moving forward, you are settled into a relatively new building. There's new energy there, new plans, new beginnings and a new library. First of all, the whole big picture, how is it working for you?

Aisha Arrington: Well, we absolutely love the building that we have at 2135 South Hannah Street. We really have done a lot of work at reviving every room of the Urban League.

We're intentional about buying artwork from local black and minority artists in town. We have a beautiful mural on the wall by Lyndy Bazile here locally, artwork by Phresh Laundry, who everyone loves, Theo Smith.

But it's really about just bringing life back to a building, to a community, to appreciate the space. And we're certainly doing that, building out our programming and keeping our doors open to that 46803 community that sits right there.

Julia Meek: And life is such a good word. You are breathing it, not only into your space and your neighboring spaces, but really the whole city.

What kind of a feeling of power is that, no matter what else is going on, just to feel the difference that you're making with the changes taking place?

Aisha Arrington: Well, it's certainly hard work. You know, you have to say that, and there's never enough money for the mission. You know, no matter what it is and what your plans are.

But I think it's hopeful. It's hope, and as much as we pour hope into the building, we're pouring hope into the people that we serve, and hope into the programs that we're trying to develop.

I'm thankful for all the foundations and donors that continue to invest in Fort Wayne Urban League. I'm excited to share that we received a $20,000 grant this past winter to revitalize our computer lab.

Shout out to our Councilwoman Michelle Chambers that orchestrated a meet-and-greet with myself and the new Google execs. Every dollar of that money is going to bring back a functioning computer lab for the community.

Julia Meek: It's really about hard work, lots of good ideas, but hard work and communal enthusiasm.

Aisha Arrington: Absolutely.

Julia Meek: Okay, Condra, you have advocated for the cause of literacy as long as we can remember. Thank you for that, and certainly you are, if we took a poll, you'd be right up there in the favorite librarians for the Allen County Public Library. Why such a crusade? What does it mean to you?

Condra Ridley: Reading is the one skill that has made all the difference in my life. My mother was an avid reader. Always kept stacks of books and magazines around for us.

So, as a youngster, I didn't even really use the library because my mother always bought us books, and we had plenty all the time.

But when I started working for Allen County Public Library in 1981 it tapped right into something that I always loved.

I've always loved having books, always loved to read, and everything that has made a difference in my life, I've learned through reading.

So I want everybody to be able to share in that, and I know that reading is very empowering.

That's what it is for me. I just wanted to share that all the way through with children, young adults, everybody.

Julia Meek: Thank you for that, and now put it all together. What makes that new library space over at the Urban League Condra-worthy, actually, (chuckles) and what will it mean for the whole community going forward?

Aisha Arrington: Well, just the passion that she has for reading, and all the hours that she has poured into the community to encourage and inspire others to pick up a book and read.

So, what we want to do as an Urban League is continue that kind of momentum, to encourage people to pick up a book to read it. And there is power in that.

I think chief Conrad Ridley just said it best, you know, thinking of my own life, I was so influenced by books like Diary of Anne Frank, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Glass Castle, three books that come to mind that helped me know that I wasn't alone in the world, that there were other people that had similar struggles, which then gave me hope to pursue the dreams that I had for myself.

And I think that's the kind of power that a book holds. I'm honored for Fort Wayne Urban League to dedicate this library to Chief Condra Ridley, to first educate the community about who she is and what she's done, but two, encourage others to continue the love of reading and to keep that in our community, I think, is going to be really necessary.

Julia Meek: And powerful, indeed.

Aisha Arrington: And powerful.

Julia Meek: Now, Condra, a word of explanation. How did you get the title of Chief?

Condra Ridley: In 2008, a King came to Fort Wayne from Ekiti, Nigeria, on a business and cultural trip in order to build better relations and advance the culture.

He came to Fort Wayne to visit Chief Anthony Ogunsusi, who is a chief who became one in Ekiti, Nigeria. And at the invitation of Chief Ogunsusi, he visited different businesses and different places.

And from there, he decided he wanted to name five people, chiefs, and I was one of the five. The other people were Chief Dr. Al Stovall, Chief Johanna Ice-Gold, Chief Bob Ihrie, Chief Denise Porter Ross, so, we five.

Julia Meek: What a group that you can be proud to be a part of.

Condra Ridley: I am really honored by it. I didn't know exactly what it was going to be, but it just made me feel so good to think that somebody from the Continent was coming to recognize us and bring us back into the Homeland.

Julia Meek: An amazing designation, well deserved, and besides the honor that goes with such a designation, how could it, how does it speak directly to future generations that you hope to engage?

Condra Ridley: I would hope that it builds, as we spoke about hope, a hopefulness, that there will be an opportunity for people of African descent in this country, to connect to people from the motherland, from Africa.

I'm looking for ways for us to better unite and communicate and build relationships.

Julia Meek: And then take it out to the whole rest of the world?

Condra Ridley: Exactly. Show that it can be done and make it grow from there.

Julia Meek: So, your vision coming onto your job, Aisha, was, and I quote, "building a world without equality gaps by building stronger neighborhoods, educational opportunities, social advocacy and civil engagement."

Now it is a movement that has been serving this community for 104 years, but the going has definitely gotten harder in this new year. So how are you going to get over and past it?

Aisha Arrington: Well we will, because we can, and I think history teaches us that we have many examples of people that have pushed through, to overcome and to get to the other side.

I recently wrote an op ed for Ink Spot, and in my research, I discovered that there were 40,000 people that boycotted during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. 40,000!

And they didn't do it for a day, a week, a month. They did it for over a year. Imagine that, over 300 and some days of boycotting.

To me, it speaks to the power of numbers. It speaks to the power of "we can" and I just know that we will get through this just like we have everything else that we have gotten through.

It's important to understand too that urban leagues began popping up around the country because we're one of 92 other affiliates, as an answer to the Great Migration.

We had African American people fleeing the South, primarily because of lynching and Jim Crow, coming to Northern States looking for jobs, housing and educational opportunities.

And unfortunately, 100 plus years later, a lot of the services that Urban League offers, they're still needed. So we know that there is work to be done, but we also understand that the work can and will be done if we work together as a community.

Julia Meek: No other option.

Aisha Arrington: No other option.

Julia Meek: Thank you for that. It keeps hope for everyone that way. And it seems that when things get too comfortable or too uncomfortable, historically, especially in this fast paced 21st century, now, it's too easy for everyone to make excuses. How can you keep and build momentum, especially with the younger generations?

Condra Ridley: I think we need to engage and talk with our young people more about the way we used to work together in dealing with organizations like the Urban League and other organizations that have sought to unify and strengthen the body of people in these communities.

I think by sharing with them the history, it'll help them to understand where they fit in the current things that are going on.

Aisha Arrington: I absolutely agree. But I also would like to say on a personal level, I knew Chief Condra Ridley years ago as a 10 year old, 11 year old girl in a white foster home, white foster parents were told, you need to get this black girl in front of some black history and other black people.

And so that foster family signed me up for Black History series that was taught by Chief Condra Ridley at the Pontiac library. And so here I was this impressionable, 10-11, year old girl with a wild Afro that they didn't know what to do about or with, and I sat there listening to history for the first time, learning about my own history, but also having an impression of seeing another black woman, where finally I could point my finger at and say, you know what? That's who I want to be.

That's how I want to be when I grow up. And so I just think it's very important to be aware, to be an example. Show people the way, and you show people the way by showing up authentically as yourself doing the work, because then that gives someone else a blueprint of how to get it done.

Chief Condra Ridley did that for me as a young girl, and I'm hoping that, you know, we continue to do that together as a community to encourage and inspire others. Be the example. Show the way.

Julia Meek: Meanwhile, you both exude an energy and determination that is unparalleled. It'll pump almost anybody else that needs it. But what keeps that going strong for you two, even at the hardest of times?

Condra Ridley: My faith in God is like central to everything in my life, and I'm grateful that my parents made sure that I was spiritually grounded from an early age.

That has been a key to my strength, I think. I have a lot of faith, and I refuse to be pessimistic. I'm just one of those people.

I am always looking for the best in every situation and looking for a way to get that and push it forward.

Julia Meek: And you find it?

Condra Ridley: I find it every time.

Julia Meek: What about you, Aisha?

Aisha Arrington: Definitely have a faith. Definitely have leaned on God. But I have to say, it doesn't come easy for me. I'm not a morning person. I tend to be a little bit of an Eeyore down to heart.

But every time that I get really down. I can't help but understand God's hand in my life. (chuckles) And so, if I start recounting things that have happened or worked out, there's no other way that it would have worked out the way that it did without God.

And so that helps strengthen my faith. Also, it's important to make sure that you've got a good army around you, people that you can call in that midnight hour when you just can't see the light at the end of the tunnel

And having a few people around me, because I only have a few that I can lean on, has truly made the difference.

Julia Meek: And we hope that everybody does have that as a support going forward in life.

Aisha Arrington: It's a must.

Julia Meek: Yes indeed. And bottom line, then, from your hearts as well as your brains, is this mission you have for yourselves doable?

Aisha Arrington: It is doable. It is doable. And we know it's doable because, again, of the history. We have too many examples of things and how they have worked out.

But I will have to say it's only doable if we talk to one another, we keep communication lines open and we try to understand one another.

I just remember researching reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, when Stokely Carmichael came out with Black Power, it rubbed King a little wrong, like he really didn't know how to accept that black power when he had been all about peace and the movement.

And you know what he did? He invited Stokely out to dinner. How often do we do that, invite someone to our dinner table that maybe we don't agree with or maybe we don't understand?

I think we have to lean more into that, especially during these times, be open to a different way of thinking and be open to learning from someone who may not agree with everything that we're doing.

Julia Meek: That would keep things going strong. What a great point. And so, speaking of both of your over activity, which you seem to never take breaks, what's on your individual and collective horizons now, going forward?

Aisha Arrington: Well, the Urban League has so much going on. Right now we're in the middle of the Race Card Project. This is the second year that we were able to partner with journalist Michelle Norris, who created the Race Card Project in 2010.

It's an opportunity for community members to share a race or identity story in just six words. So we're encouraging everyone to go out to the website and give us their six word essay. T

hat's going on right now. In addition to the Race Card Project, we are honored to dedicate the Fort Wayne Urban League's library in the name of the Chief Condra Ridley Library.

That kicks off Feb. 22, it is a Saturday, at 3pm. We've also requested a proclamation from the mayor's office to make Feb. 22 the Chief Condra Ridley Day.

It's a day for people to come out, see us cut the ribbon to the new library, and just be inspired by that new reading space that we're developing at the Urban League.

And then finally, I will say Mothers for the Movement: Every Child Home Alive. We kicked that off this summer. We have made some headway with the work.

We have protocols now that have been vetted by the Fort Wayne Police Department to educate youth about what to do, should they ever be pulled over by the police. It's three easy words, stop show and stay.

Information about that is on the website as well as an educational video, but we'll be doing more work pushing that messaging out because we definitely want to educate our youth.

And as a movement, we're thinking of our seniors too. April 1, Senior Tekkie starts again. It's a six-week course to educate seniors about everything, about a tablet and electronics, email and social media apps and locating government portals, everything that you have to do online.

We want to train our seniors about what they need to do and the skills they need to have to access the internet and everything that comes with it. That's a free class as well.

And more information about that is on the website. Lot of little different things going on here.

Julia Meek: Things that can make a big difference, actually, and that's just wonderful.

And then, of course, Condra, you might be retired from being a librarian, but now, with the library named after you and your whole batch of energy flowing, how are you spending it?

Condra Ridley: Well I tell you, with Aisha and the people at the Urban League honoring me in such an amazing way, I have been inspired to do more things with young people.

So I have been serving as a member of the board of the African and African American Historical Society and Museum since 2019 and of course, the pandemic got in the way.

COVID took us out for a little while. But we are now reviving, and I'm looking forward to the Urban League under the direction of Miss Aisha Arrington, and the African American Museum, I'm looking for us to band together and do a family reading program.

We're working on the details of it. I do have a name, that'll be Families That Read Together Succeed Together. So we will be giving out a monthly book that we would like families to read, and we hope to carry this from now all the way through next year, in February.

Julia Meek: We look forward, then, to keeping in touch about all of these things.

And last question, if being the change we want to see in this world is something we should all aspire to do, and two of the best cheerleaders for that are sitting right here with me right now, what is one thing everybody out there listening could do right now, going forward, to make that difference?

Aisha Arrington: I would say the key word is listen, not hearing, but actually listen and to be open to different opinions and ideas. Just be open. Just listen.

Condra Ridley: I'd like to see people get involved. Find something that you can put your talents into and do something.

Do something that will make a positive difference in this community. There's got to be something each person can do.

Julia Meek: Aisha Arrington is President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League and Condra Ridley, retired librarian and longtime social activist here in the community. Thank you for sharing your remarkable stories, ladies. Blessings as you continue your journey.

Aisha Arrington: Thank you.

Condra Ridley: Thank you so much. Julia.