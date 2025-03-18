Bilingual Fort Wayne city-wide choir builds bridges through music

Courtesy/Canto de Corazon Directors Melisa and Cote believe that music is the universal language bringing all cultures together.

Canto de Corazon is a city-wide, Hispanic community choir, open to the public, dedicated to sharing Hispanic cultural heritage and building language skills, in both Spanish and English.

The group was founded in 2023 by Wagner Pastor, who holds a doctoral degree in musical arts and is the primary vocalist for Heartland Sings, and Melisa McCann. The name Canto de Corazon was given to the group by McCann, meaning “Song of the Heart.”

It is an ensemble of Heartland Sings, and meets in the Heartland Sings Studios at 2402 Lake Avenue.

McCann and fellow director, Cote Godoy discussed the scope of this project’s mission and the work of building bridges through music.

The music you hear at the end of our conversation is Noelle’s Song, written by Cote Godoy.

Find more information and connect with Canto de Corazon at the Heartland Sings website.

Julia Meek: Melisa McCann, Cote Godoy, welcome.

Melisa McCann: Hello.

Cote Godoy: Hola.

Julia Meek: Now Canto de Corazon is just that, Song of the Heart. As a co- founder with Dr Wagner Pastor, Melisa, you also came up with this lovely name. What is the core mission there?

Melisa McCann: The core mission truly is to build bridges, and to bring the beauty of music and expand the knowledge of that in so many ways that enrich lives.

Julia Meek: And beautiful, beautiful Spanish music. Now, Cote, your own musical connecting began in Chile, and you've continued that work here in Indiana since 2016. How does Canto de Corazon speak to your cause of sharing music?

Cote Godoy: Well, for me it is an honor, share my culture with my language, Espanol, Spanish. That is part of our mission too, how you can connect the people with not only the words, but also the music.

So it's a kind of language for the soul, and a language we speak about our traditions and all what's going on, in not only Mexico, but also South America. And wherever you can hear somebody who speaks Spanish have something very unique to share with you, if you can understand the language.

Julia Meek: And beautiful, beautiful culture, beautiful language, indeed. From the heart.

Cote Godoy: Thank you. Yes.

Julia Meek: Community-wide is an ambitious designation, and yet you all are asking the whole community to take part in this, so just how does that work?

Melisa McCann: So, Heartland Sings has sent a beautiful invitation for all--meaning all ages, all language backgrounds, whether you're native speaker of Spanish or just would love to learn the language.

Julia Meek: And your flagship, your home space, is?

Melisa McCann: Heartland Sings studios.

Julia Meek: So, how often does this happen?

Melisa McCann: Canto de Corazon meets at the Heartland Sings studios every Tuesday night at six o'clock. So you're welcome to come, and music is provided.

You do not need to know how to read music, or if you are, you know, a trained singer, come and just be enriched and be a part of some really great musical excellence.

Julia Meek: What about language and the barrier? It doesn't sound like there really is one here. Does one need to speak Spanish, English? Have a singing voice? Have a singing degree, anything like that?

Melisa McCann: None at all, actually. So we have native speakers of Spanish. Their primary language is Spanish, as well as those who don't speak a lick of Spanish, and they just want to come in.

And then we're taught how to enunciate and then what the meaning of the words are, how to phrase them, how to pronounce them, everything. Really, we've got an amazing plethora of expanded abilities and backgrounds!

Julia Meek: And an open call to the city of Fort Wayne. Now the Sing-along itself must be terribly satisfying. Let's talk about the extras, the sharing the Spanish culture itself, as well as the language. Can you effectively build that in a lesson, a sing-along, all of those other parts?

Cote Godoy: Yeah, I think each one of us who is there, even Maestro Robert Nance, is learning something. For me, it's very sweet when he's speaking Spanish, and it's not perfect, because I feel myself in the same way I'm not...nothing is perfect in this life.

And that is a reason we are all together, doing the best that we can. Someone are learning Spanish, someone are learning music, but we are all in the same room, doing what we can do, and that's wonderful, because when you sing with somebody, you can feel, and when you feel together with somebody else, there you have empathy and so much wonderful. I think we need more in this world.

Julia Meek: And you two happen to be excellent musicians as well as especially popular instructors. What are the job skills you brought to this table to begin with, and how would you say they've grown?

Melisa McCann: I really have always sung, my whole life. I had the pleasure of attending Indiana University, majoring in musical theater, so getting a lot of amazing training in dance theater and singing.

So bringing that to this Canto de Corazon, so the excellence of instruction, Maestro Robert Nance really brings, that vocal training, just professionalism to the highest degree. So, there's that.

And then just my love for culture and my personal heritage, I'm Puerto Rican and Mexican, and always so proud of that. I just love the language and the culture that surrounds it.

So, you know, professionally, bringing my music background, I'm just who I am. Get to be authentically myself in this space is just a real pleasure.

Julia Meek: You're also a patient mom. Would you say some of those skills come in handy?

Melisa McCann: Definitely the momming skills. My daughter, actually, who's 13, has joined me, actually paying her to do that. But you know what? The mom skills do come in handy!

Julia Meek: And what about you, Cote, also being a dad and a very talented musician, what comes out in you when you are heading up one of these classes?

Cote Godoy: Well, for me, like my heroes, music heroes, some of them are 60 years, 70 years old, and they keep learning. And that is my goal. All my life. I gonna keep learning.

So I liked what Maestro Wagner Pastor said, everybody who have a voice can sing. And for me, to believe like you can do something, this, put something in this world, and something, when you believe in that, I think it's necessary to do it.

So I like this place because it's not about restrictions or how good you are, or how perfect is your Spanish. It's more like, if you want to do it, here we are for you to do what we can.

Julia Meek: Then on a personal note, would you two say, is there a song in everyone's heart just waiting to come out?

Melisa McCann: I believe so. I believe that everyone has a song in their heart, whether it's been covered up by the busyness of life or fears or not having opportunities to discover their talents and the song of their heart.

I think everyone comes into this world with gifts and talents and abilities, and everyone can appreciate music and participate in their very special way. So yeah!

Julia Meek: And Melissa, your own Latin Beat act is all about the Salsa and the celebration of dance as well as music. How does this group complement your own affinity for movement?

Melisa McCann: Oh, yeah. Well, when you listen to Canto de Corazon and the chorus, you can't help but, you know, move along with the music.

It's not one of those concerts where you're just sitting in your seat like a statue, right? And even on the stage with the ensemble, we've been known to bring in different percussion instruments and hand motions or just body movements.

So, I think that's really fun. The live music and the movement has always been a big piece of vibrancy for me, and I think that really comes out well in Canto de Corazon.

Julia Meek: Your own teaching and movement with the young kids, Cote, has to be about the musicality, the spirit, the movement, the dance and everything. Is that somewhere in your heart, when you are still with a room full of adults all learning something like a new Spanish song?

Cote Godoy: Yeah. Do you know why the kids move with the music and why that is so important in my program?

Julia Meek: Why?

Cote Godoy: Because the kids are one with the world. They are not separate of the world. When you are a little one, you can say your name in third person, right? So, they are connecting with this world.

So, when you are a child and you learn music with movement, you learn how loud you can be, just with movements and how quiet you can be, just with movement.

But when you grow up and you do something like we are doing right now with Canto de Corazon, you are moving and move it for insight, and that can be super powerful.

Julia Meek: great point. Thank you for that. So, your mission statement is clear about bridge-building capabilities and very effective. It's always a critical concern, how has it been amplified by the tough changes in diversity and inclusion that we've seen in 2025

Melisa McCann: Well, I just feel that Canto de Corazon and these types of projects that are present in our communities right now, it's what we do as humans. I think it's just good business.

It's good life enhancement. It's uplifting the quality of life. It's really educational. I think it's expanding. And again, the word comes to me enriching. And you know, as much as it is bridge-building, it is just eye opening, and we're all better for it.

Cote Godoy: And yeah, this opportunity for all the community who want to have the experience, to know more about our culture, because there are so many countries and so many music for Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Mexico, so, each one of these countries have a super rich culture, and with the music, you can be feel like you are there for a moment.

Julia Meek: You are there for a moment, that makes that connection even stronger. In your minds, what's the most important thing we all could do right now, to make a difference, to make a connection, to make everybody feel included.

Cote Godoy: Last time, when I went to see live music, I take a moment to see why that people was there. And they were all together, feeling.

And that is one of the most human things we can do. And when you do that by yourself, it's amazing. But when you can do that with a group, it can change the world.

Julia Meek: When it comes out in your songs, the songs that you're singing with people like that, how does that make you feel? (Sounds of chorus singing)

Melisa McCann: Surprisingly emotional. I've found myself, gosh, in a space where the harmonies are so beautiful and the voices around me are also joining in harmonies.

I'm enjoying their voices as much as the feeling of the music coming out of my own voice. And it's very, very oh gosh. I don't know how to explain it. It's just very calming. I don't want to say meditative, almost, but just a beautiful thing.

I know Maestro Robert Nance talks about how everyone in a choir, their pulse, their heart beat, ends up being the same because we're all singing in unison. So just feeling that being present to it is just so amazing, and you can

Cote Godoy: And you can feel it, and it's amazing, yeah. (music continues a moment, then fades out)

Julia Meek: I do wonder, is it true? Build the Canto de Corona zone and they will come. (all chuckle)

Melisa McCann: I think so!

Cote Godoy: That's our hope. (all chuckle) Because for me, was like, always I want to do this. I always wanted to sing in a Spanish chorus, and I spend so many times, I just don't do that.

And when I'm here in other country where most people speak English, I'm here now in a chorus, singing in Spanish. And for me, it's a great opportunity. And I feel like, if you really like to sing and you like to sing in Spanish, this is opportunity for you too. So come and join us.

Melisa McCann: Yeah, you know, I think this is especially an amazing opportunity for those that are in high school Spanish or college, going for degrees in Spanish, or missionaries, or anyone that's going to travel to a foreign country.

This is an amazing outlet. I mean, it's really not even that long. It's two months, and you have a presentation, you know, and you're learning how to use your voice, connect with others, and you're learning the Spanish language or the English language.

If you're a Spanish native speaker, you can come and learn. So really, for those individuals, don't miss this. It's really cool.

Julia Meek: And we know there's strength in numbers, but in voices raised, can there be too much of a good thing?

Melisa McCann: I say no, but Cote might think differently. I say, you know, if we have an explosion of those that would like to come, an exuberant response to come, and we have 100-200 people come, we'll just create more space. We'll create a bigger platform.

Cote Godoy: Yes of course, that's we are looking for, join more voices.

Julia Meek: And by now, you've had a nice little amount of concerts under your belt. What kind of response do you get from the audiences?

Melisa McCann: The response from the audience has always been very warm, very embracing, very connected.

I would say Spanish music has a way of softening and touching parts of the soul that opens it up in ways that other types of music. Other types of music do cool things too, but Spanish is just, I don't know, very heartwarming.

Cote Godoy: Yes, for me, the first time I hear Canto de Corazon, I was a spectator. And for me, was just not the music, just not only the Spanish words, but also this.

What happened when 25 people sing all together, is so powerful, and I feel like my heart was like, more open that moment. Just feel the music of what they are doing there. So I say, I want to be part of this, and now I'm part, and I'm super happy.

Julia Meek: Good for you and good for the community. And you will be bringing your group and its voice to concert next in May. What can we expect at that concert?

Melisa McCann: Definitely a lot of cool rhythms. Maestro and Heartland sings always has, like a little live music band with some percussion instruments, and then a very diverse repertoire of music from, you know, again, Uruguay, Chile we're gonna do from Coco, Recuerdo Me, Remember Me, and we'll sing in English and Spanish.

Julia Meek: Who does your arranging, or how do you get things arranged to make it user or chorus friendly?

Cote Godoy: That's Maestro Robert Nance. He's doing the arrangements, and he's directing the chorus, and he's doing a great job. My role there is to put a little bit of Spanish when it is needed, and I think everybody is doing a great job.

And what you can expect is, is that present, like, only music can give you, or like, hear something really authentic from other cultures, music from different parts of the world, but at the same time, like you're gonna hear something is not want to be like, super fancy.

It's just like people from this city, normal people who is doing something beautiful. And that was my experience when I hear Canto de Corazon the first time. And I think it's something very, very unique, not only for this city, it's very unique for the world.

Julia Meek: And looking ahead to the future, where can this go next? What doors could it open?

Melisa McCann: Well, the heartbeat of Canto de Corazon, Song of the heart, is truly to expand what is possible, right? So even just the essence of it, and the model, the format of it is, you come in, come as you are, come with whatever abilities, backgrounds, experiences, and come be a part of a group that's discovering together, that's learning on different levels.

Either you're learning to be a better musician, you're learning to be a Spanish speaker, right? Or you're just learning how to sing together in a group, so come and be a part of that.

I could totally see a model like this becoming a real key point in different cities, especially as diversity continues to grow in our world, regardless of politics, regardless of people's personal beliefs or backgrounds. Really enjoying and being a part of a model like this, just to enrich our lives, is going to be a powerful tool.

Cote Godoy: For me, music always inspire me in some different ways. So I think you don't have to make music like a professional musician, but just to learn more about other cultures, or just to have better quality of life.

So, whatever is going on here, and have to be with beauty and music and art, I think, empower the people, give more authenticity and open the heart of who we are.

Julia Meek: And last question, from your own corazon, what's the most positively Fort Wayne thing about Canto de Corazon?

Cote Godoy: Well, when I came here the first time I have the opportunity to meet you, and that for me, I feel always welcoming. For you, the first interview when I was here, I almost can't speak English in that moment.

Now, my English (chuckles) is still... I'm still working on it, but if I don't feel that welcoming from you, David Calderon and so many people around here, and now, Maestro Nance, he is giving me that welcome to sing my language, and it's something I feel so proud of, it's an honor to share more about my culture here, where so many cultures are together and learn about other cultures.

For me, the only way I can learn about other culture is because I'm learning the language too. So when you taste a good food, it's good for your talent, but when you learn another language, just like music is the universal language, and Spanish is a beautiful language, you open the doors of the heart and of the mind to the entendimiento...?

Melisa McCann: Understanding.

Cote Godoy: Understanding, yes.

Julia Meek: And you, Melisa?

Melisa McCann: You know, I moved to Fort Wayne in 2011 and so, gosh, that went quick! But I can look even on the past decade here in Fort Wayne, and just how I've become in love with this city, and how I've raised my family here.

The people I've met from all over the world right here in my backyard now. And then, to see how Fort Wayne is just blossoming and growing economically and socially and in so many ways, the new faces you see here.

And I just think that this choir, this ensemble, is a beautiful reflection of the richness that is Fort Wayne right now. This city is family values. It is community values, but it's also very global-minded and renowned nationally on various platforms for various reasons, and I'm very proud of that.

So to offer this and to continue to make Fort Wayne a more attractive place to come and move and live and be this is one of those things that's setting Fort Wayne apart and will continue to grow.

Julia Meek: Melisa McCann and Cote Godoy are directors, along with Maestro Robert Nance of Canto de Corazon. Thank you for your dedication to this cause and sharing its wonderful story, you two. Blessings on your journey.

Melisa McCann: Thank you so much. It's been an honor to be here with you and tell our story.

Cote Godoy: Thank you very much. Muchas gracias. Julia y tantos invitados a Canto de Corazon. Los juntamos todos Martes a la si de la tarde and Heartland Sing. Gratuitamente.

Melisa McCann: We can't wait to see you Tuesdays at Heartland sings for Canto de Corazon.