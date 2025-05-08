Local Roman Catholic bishop praises new pontiff, urges prayer

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says he welcomes the new pope with joyful hope.

In a statement issued Thursday a few hours after Pope Leo XIV was chosen to head the world’s Catholics, Rhoades said he remembered serving next to then Cardinal Robert Prevost at the Synod of Bishops in Rome.

He added that he remembered the new pontiff as a man of intelligence, kindness, and humility.

The new-Pope Leo was selected on the second day of the conclave, and became the first American-born pontiff. The 69-year-old Augustinian has served as a missionary in Peru.

Rhoades said in his statement that “Pope Leo has invited all of us to walk together in unity toward the homeland that God has prepared for us. I hope that in an often-divided society and world, we will heed these words and work to build unity in the Church and in the world.”

He asked all the faithful within the diocese to join in prayer for the new pope.

Below is the entire statement from Bishop Rhoades: