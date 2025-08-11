© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Fort Wayne city council president announces opposition to proposed utility rate increases

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
This slide from City Utilities shows the potential impact of a proposed rate hike on utility bills.
Photo provided
/
Fort Wayne City Utilities
This slide from City Utilities shows the potential impact of a proposed rate hike on utility bills.

Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl has come out against City Utilities’ proposed rate increase.

On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council will have its first hearing on a proposed utility rate increase that would raise water, stormwater, and sewer rates over the next five years.

The plan called “Moving Forward with Purpose” identifies more than 70 neighborhood stormwater projects, 60 miles of sewer linings and capacity upgrades, and replacing water mains with a history of breaks.

Jehl says he opposes the plan and has “lost faith in City Utilities’ leadership.”

Jehl’s press release lists a number of items he wants to see from the office, including improved communications with City Council, improved customer service, and a “coherent policy for assisting county growth that does not burden city ratepayers.”

An email seeking qualification on specific measurements for Jehl’s concerns, as well as a response from City Utilities had not yet been received Monday afternoon.
Tags
Government The City of Fort WayneFort WayneFort Wayne GovernmentFort Wayne utilitiesFort Wayne City CouncilCity UtilitiesCity of Fort WayneRuss Jehl
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
Related Content