Fort Wayne city council president announces opposition to proposed utility rate increases

Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl has come out against City Utilities’ proposed rate increase.

On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council will have its first hearing on a proposed utility rate increase that would raise water, stormwater, and sewer rates over the next five years.

The plan called “Moving Forward with Purpose” identifies more than 70 neighborhood stormwater projects, 60 miles of sewer linings and capacity upgrades, and replacing water mains with a history of breaks.

Jehl says he opposes the plan and has “lost faith in City Utilities’ leadership.”

Jehl’s press release lists a number of items he wants to see from the office, including improved communications with City Council, improved customer service, and a “coherent policy for assisting county growth that does not burden city ratepayers.”

An email seeking qualification on specific measurements for Jehl’s concerns, as well as a response from City Utilities had not yet been received Monday afternoon.