New downtown high-end barbershop promises a “Legendary” experience

After eight years as a mobile barber and five years in her first location on the city’s north side, Sasha Chaney has brought her Legendary Lounge & Company Barbershop to the heart of downtown Fort Wayne.

Chaney says the move provides a larger space for her and her team as they continue to redefine the city’s grooming culture by blending high-end barber services with vibrant artistic and social experiences.

The barbershop, located at 118 W. Washington Blvd. in the former Thirsty Camel space offers traditional services for men and women, as well as hot towel shaves, facials, fades, braids, and hair color.

A juice bar is also housed inside the barbershop, Legendary Life Juice Bar.

Julia Meek discusses the odyssey with Chaney, the fine art of high-end barber services, and her mission to re-define the city’s grooming culture.

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Sasha Chaney, welcome.

Sasha Chaney: Hello.

Julia Meek: Now, you have been in the barbering business since 2013 and what an adventure it has been from the sound of things. Let's take it all the way back for a second. When and where did the whole passion begin?

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company The Legendary Lounge, according to Chaney, is the epicenter of the community.

Sasha Chaney: So, my first recollection of anything barber I was about nine years old, and my grandmother would have me line her mini fro into a V. She would just tell me, cut my hair in the back into a V, clean the gray hair off my neck. That's what she wanted. And that's my first memory of any type of barbering.

Julia Meek: Well, it must have stuck with you. At what point did you know more formally that your patient was going to be your profession and that it was barbering?

Sasha Chaney: It was, I want to say it was 2012. I actually was in college for my first semester at what was IPFW then, PFW, and I always wanted, I thought I always wanted to be a surgeon growing up.

So, I was in school for premed, and I remember quitting my full-time job so I could focus on school. And then while I wasn't at school, I was just cutting hair, and I was doing it for fun.

I just found myself doing it all the time, and I loved it, and I just decided I'm gonna go to beauty school. I did one semester in PFW, and then I went to beauty school.

Julia Meek: So then how did you evolve that into your first full serve, all-inclusive barbershop?

Sasha Chaney: Well, it was a very long process. (both chuckle) I started, let me see how many different, I probably worked in maybe four or five different barber shops before I had my own.

I just worked at different places, and I took the good things that I liked from each place, and I, then there was things that were, I didn't like, and I wanted to change.

And I just wanted to create a place where I felt like the type of clientele that I was attracting would enjoy, and then a place where barbers could be looked at as professional people. Oh, you know, more of an important job than $10 haircut person. That's what it was when I started.

Julia Meek: You really did dive into the art of it, it sounds like.

Sasha Chaney: Uh yes. So, over the years, after cutting so many people and hearing people talk to me, or hearing how valuable, you know, barbers have been in their life, whether it was me or someone they had grown up, I realized how essential barbers truly were.

So, I just wanted to create a place where barbers could be glorified in that and then clients who appreciate the essence of true barbering, whether, you know, old school with our modern hairstyles, that's what I wanted to create in my own barber shop when I created my own.

Julia Meek: And from the time you had the dream to actually creating one, could you feel that it was really going to happen, or did it just seem too much of a crazy dream?

Sasha Chaney: Umm. It never felt like a crazy dream. I always tell people now, like, people are always amazed at how our barber shop is now, how nice it is.

And I always tell them, like, this is something that I've been planning in my head for...I created the title of my business back in 2016 and it didn't come into fruition until 2020, so I've always done a lot of planning in my head, and then the next step is to write it down, and then you just go after the goal, and then that's, now, I'm here.

Julia Meek: And you are proof that that's a recipe for success.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Ready for action at the Legendary Lounge

Sasha Chaney: (chuckles) You know, when you do it one time, I realized that I'm a visionary. I didn't know that that was like a gift. I guess everyone can't think of something and then create it. So now I have that confidence, so I'm like, oh, I want to do this, I want to do that. And I just, I just do it now. (chuckles)

Julia Meek: You know you can.

Sasha Chaney: But the process, I would say, in my early years, I had no idea that me cutting hair would leave me here. I just enjoyed what I was doing. And this is just the side effect of my love and passion. (laughs)

Julia Meek: A happy one. And pretty ...worked on a little bit, to be sure. Now you set that bar pretty high being dedicated to creating a space where, "culture, craftsmanship and community converge." That's your own quote. Why is that holistic approach vital to you?

Sasha Chaney: Probably like maybe my fourth or fifth year as a barber, I realized that I wanted to be among all different types of people. Because when I started back in 2012 barber shops were still kind of like, I don't know the proper word. But they were separated by race or whatever, hairstyle, hair type...

Julia Meek: Gender.

Sasha Chaney: All that. (laughs) So I realized I wanted to create a place where it was just all different people, because I would attract different types of cultures, of people, different genders, whoever, old, young.

Before I came up with the Legendary, I wanted to call it Culture Barbershop, which, that would have been a great name, because I see a lot of places with that title now. But Legendary was the one I stuck with.

But it was just important to me, because I'm mixed myself. You know, my mom's white, my dad's black, and I just, my families are two totally different types of people, and it's just important to me to bring those, every type of person together

Julia Meek: It's your life and lifestyle, yeah.

.Sasha Chaney: It's just more fun to me, more exciting. (chuckles)

Julia Meek: Agreed. (chuckles) And good for you, you're living your dream and proving that fact. So all of this was launched during COVID. How did that shape your business, looking back?

Sasha Chaney: Looking back, it's crazy that I just kept going, because in the moment, you know, during quarantine and everything. So, I took possession of my first space September 2019. I didn't have any construction work done until, like, January 2020. It was such a long process.

And then COVID happened, and everything shut down. All the construction workers, they quit working. Everything was on hold. I'm like, I don't know if I should save my money for food and ammo or if I should keep going. (both laugh)

And then, you know, I couldn't cut hair because I was essential, although I was cutting hair still. But I did take the first two weeks of quarantine off like I was supposed to. Looking back, it was, it was pretty crazy. But now I feel like if I could make it through that, I can make it through anything.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Time for "Cocktails and Cuts" at the Legendary Lounge

Because I didn't get my first place open until May of that year, even though, with the restrictions, you know, wearing masks, doing one person at a time, keeping it clean, keeping it safe, so.

Julia Meek: There's a lot to do, but you did survive it, and you brought customers. You brought your legitimacy. You brought your street cred all the way through that and out the other side.

That shop that you speak of was on the city's north side, and that worked very well for you. Now your new space, bigger space. You have a goal to redefine the city's grooming culture by blending high end barber services with vibrant, artistic and social experiences.

Let's start with that new space. It's the former Thirsty Camel right downtown on Washington Street. How is that working for you?

Sasha Chaney: It has been a lovely, beautiful process. It's much smoother than my first place, obviously, because I learned so much, learned what not to do. (both chuckle) The neighborhood has been really accepting of our business and really excited to have us.

So it feels good to have people surrounding us that support us. And then I love Fort Wayne so much. I grew up here. I grew up going to New York Dentist, which is right next door. I never went to the Thirsty Camel, but I always heard about it, and it seems like it was a place that people really loved, and they miss.

So, I think the people that attended the Thirsty Camel, that come into our barber shop are like, okay, this place is nice. We'll accept you, you know. You're not the Thirsty Camel, but this is a nice, replacement. (both chuckle)

Julia Meek: And okay, then the services, as well as artistic and social experiences, just what makes that lounge legendary, Sasha?

Sasha Chaney: So, when I say the social experience, it's because I'm a DJ as well. I host what we call Cocktails and Cuts, which is a social experience where I have music. We've been having Copper Spoon come in with doing the cocktails, and our barbers will cut hair at the same time as well.

So it's just a curated experience. And I always have a local artist showcase their art. So, that's the social experience. But I mean, a barber shop is a social experience every day, all day, because you can meet people that are just getting their haircut.

I've seen people meet their next employer, or meet their wife or their husband, like all kind of stuff. (both laugh)

Julia Meek: Many possibilities, besides a haircut, at the Legendary. (chuckles)

Sasha Chaney: It's the epicenter of the community.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Legendary Life Juice Bar is open for business!

Julia Meek: Again, that is a long-established custom. Now, do you have a set of Barber jokes that you like to tell?

Sasha Chaney: (giggles) I guess I have picked up some over the years just from working with barbers for so long. They're kind of like, I guess, you know, like the dad jokes.

But there's certain things that I say to kids just to get them to laugh, things I've picked up from other barbers over the years. (both chuckle)

Julia Meek: It's a club. That's a nice way to look at it, too, an inner, inner sanctum for barbers. And how challenging is it to build and train and keep a top-notch team like you are known for?

Sasha Chaney: It's the biggest challenge of my life, I'll be honest. (chuckles) It's something I'm learning every day. I just look at it like this.

I always say it takes 10 years to be a master at something, and I'm only in my fifth year of managing people, so, I'm hoping that in the seventh year I'm pretty good at it, because right now I'm still figuring it out.

Julia Meek: But you're getting it.

Sasha Chaney: `I'm doing my best.

Julia Meek: You're going for it. Now. That leads me to the next and obvious question, what do you feel are your biggest strengths for running the business and everything that goes with it, as well as doing the barbering?

Sasha Chaney: My biggest strength is definitely the intention that I have in everything that I do and everything that we do.

I really think I'm really great at bringing people together. I'm great at networking, attracting the right people to our business. That's definitely my strength.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Check out the Legendary Life Juice bar in between the cuts

Julia Meek: Good. And obviously you are not afraid to work very hard and long and do whatever it takes. That seals your success. And now that you're six months open down there, what's the response, neighbors and customers alike? How is business?

Sasha Chaney: So, my personal clientele, they love it because they have been along for the ride since day one, since I started when I was just a mobile Barber, when I started in my basement. I still have clients from when I was just in my kitchen.

They love to see the progress, and they love to be a part of it. The public seems to be excited about it as well. Honestly, I'm always. So shocked at how many people show up to any event we have, or even like our grand opening.

It's amazing to see people that I've never met or don't even know exist come to support me and what I'm doing in our business. So, I would say it's going pretty good, so far.

Julia Meek: Great. You are the new kid on the block, but you're a real important kid to have on the block, and the neighbors are all reaching out to let you know that they are happy you're there as well.

Sasha Chaney: Yeah, I feel like I add value to the downtown area. I love downtown personally. Before we moved down there, I would just ride my bike down there and kind of look at buildings like, hmm, this would be a good place for a barber shop. (both laugh)

And it took, I'll say it took about two years to find the right spot, so.

Julia Meek: Great. It was worth waiting for?

Sasha Chaney: It was. I was ready to go, so I was a little impatient. But you know, you can't rush greatness. (both laugh)

Julia Meek: Legend has to come on its own time, indeed. Are co-ed shops actually the norm, yet, meaning men and women all gathering, hanging out, or is there still a reluctance to mingle that way?

Sasha Chaney: There's still a tradition for, you know, barber shops to be mostly men, but it's not as taboo as it was when I first started. When I first started, nobody would sit in my chair, because they would say, I'm not letting a woman cut my hair.

Because back then, if you were a woman doing any type of hair, you were more of a stylist doing longer hair or just women's hairdos. A lot of times, they assumed that I was there to braid hair, and I'm like, No, I cut hair. So, I had to prove myself in order for people to be like, okay, she can cut.

Julia Meek: Well, nationally, there's been a slow rise in female barbers, we get the statistics in recent years. But it still was only like 23% in 2022, last time there was a study. What does it feel like to be part of that push that's making everything come together, literally?

Sasha Chaney: Well, I will say, (sigh) when I was a I'll say a booth runner, independent contractor. Before I was an owner, it was actually I was looked at as like special.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Full house at the Legendary Lounge

I would say that it became more popular, even just in Fort Wayne, for a barber shop to have a woman barber because of how well I was barbering over the years, me, and I would say there was probably one other woman barber that I knew of when I started.

It was not as popular as it is now, and it's been hard. It's hard as a woman barbershop owner. As an independent contractor working in a barber shop? It's like you have an edge on the other barbers. But now I'm noticing that is the support is not there from the people in the industry, other owners, because I am a woman. And it's okay. I just gotta try a little, fight a little harder. It's okay! (chuckles)

Julia Meek: It sounds like that will not scare you away.

Sasha Chaney: No, I always tell people I did not choose this. This is my God given talent. I did not ask to be in this industry. It's what I'm supposed to be doing. (both laugh)

Julia Meek: Good for you. I am curious. You've got one heck of a nickname, She Cut It. (chuckles) Where's that from?

Sasha Chaney: Well, it actually is from myself, I was rebranding. I was probably in my third year working in a barber shop. Like I said before, when I first started, people didn't want to, they wouldn't come sit in my chair, so I struggled.

I was actually living in a hotel at this time, and I'm like, okay, how can I come out on top? How can I build my clientele to where I can afford to live off barbering? I remember laying in the bed, and I just like, half sleep, and it was just like, "She Cut It," because my first name, it wasn't very professional.

It was Mrs. Still Your Girl. (both laugh) I was passing out business cards to grown men that said, Barber: Mrs. Still Your Girl. And I wanted to come up with a name that was, you know, more professional and more versatile, something that could be long-lasting and international. (chuckles)

Julia Meek: To the point.

Sasha Chaney: Yes, to the point. And it tells you that I am a girl barber. But then I got away from calling myself a female barber, because it's limiting. I always, if I meet up-and-coming female barbers, and they ask, oh, what's the advice you give to a female barber?

Don't be so excited to be like, I'm a female barber. Because people will put you in that category, as if, oh, people will say, she's good for a female. And it's like, no, I'm good for a barber. (both chuckle)

I can cut just as great as anyone else. But She Cut It is who I am, and I've been that, and people call me that. It's my DJ name. I cut hair and I cut tracks, so it works. It works out! (both laugh)

Julia Meek: Good for you. So, now that you're up and running in that new location, what's next on your agenda, Sasha?

Sasha Chaney: I would like to have a barber school. I want to get into education. I feel like I'm at the point where I'm a master at my skill, and it's my job now to, you know, help the next generation.

Just because me hiring barbers, I'm seeing that there is a lack of professionalism, a lack of just skill, period. You know, the school is kind of just, you just go to school here to get your hours and your credentials. They don't really teach you outside, real life barbering experience.

So, the students come to the shop with these weird expectations, or not enough expectations, they kind of lowball themselves because they don't know the possibilities. So, I feel like, if I start from the bottom and work the way up, we can create a whole bunch of legendary barbers.

Courtesy/Legendary Lounge & Company Time to relax and be pampered at the Legendary Lounge

Julia Meek: Good luck. Good luck with that, for sure. So, you've got a clever concept going here Sasha, the top notch old-`fashioned service meant to pamper. You've brought it smack into the 21st Century. What does it mean to you and your sense of place to bring such an experience to the community you love?

Sasha Chaney: It means everything to me because Fort Wayne is growing, and it's growing so fast, and I've seen the growth just in a short amount of time, just in my lifetime.

And I feel like people are traveling here to visit our city, whether it's for work or the big fishing conventions they have, (chuckles) or the volleyball tournament they've been having that I never knew about to this year. I feel like there's a need for a place for people to go to in this busy world.

A lot of our clientele, they don't have a moment to themselves, and sometimes the only time they get to themselves to even take a nap or just be pampered is when they get a haircut. So, that's why it's so important.

And then I just want to create a place that Fort Wayne can be proud of, you know, and somebody comes to Fort Wayne, I want them to say, hey, what is there to do here? And they're like, oh, there's that really nice barbershop downtown--Legendary! Yeah.

Julia Meek: Sasha "She Cut It" Chaney is founder and owner of legendary Lounge and Company. Thank you for sharing your passion and your story with us today, Sasha> Keep up the great work. Best of luck.

Sasha Chaney: Bye. (giggles)