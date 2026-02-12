© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Baby orangutan joins Fort Wayne Zoo family

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST
The Fort Wayne Zoo has welcomed a new baby: a female Sumatran orangutan born to 30-year-old mother Tara and 39-year-old father Tengku.

According to Zoo officials her name “Raya” comes from the Indonesian word for “grand.”

Orangutans are part of the American Zoological Association Species Survival Plan.

Along with the now-month old Raya, Fort Wayne’s orangutan troop is made up of her parents, 11-year-old sister Asmara, and 41-year-old Melati.

Executive director Rick Schuiteman said the whole zoo team worked to prepare for Raya’s arrival and looks forward to when she can be introduced to the public this spring.

According to the zoo, preparing for her birth included prenatal vitamins, ultrasound training, fetus monitoring, overnight camera watches.

The public can follow along with Raya’s growth at the Zoo’s social media pages.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
