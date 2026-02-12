Baby orangutan joins Fort Wayne Zoo family

The Fort Wayne Zoo has welcomed a new baby: a female Sumatran orangutan born to 30-year-old mother Tara and 39-year-old father Tengku.

According to Zoo officials her name “Raya” comes from the Indonesian word for “grand.”

Orangutans are part of the American Zoological Association Species Survival Plan.

Along with the now-month old Raya, Fort Wayne’s orangutan troop is made up of her parents, 11-year-old sister Asmara, and 41-year-old Melati.

Executive director Rick Schuiteman said the whole zoo team worked to prepare for Raya’s arrival and looks forward to when she can be introduced to the public this spring.

According to the zoo, preparing for her birth included prenatal vitamins, ultrasound training, fetus monitoring, overnight camera watches.

The public can follow along with Raya’s growth at the Zoo’s social media pages.