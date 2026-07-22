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Ronan, the Fort Wayne Zoo's harbor seal, died this week

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:46 PM EDT
Ronan, the Zoo's harbor seal, died Monday. He had only been at the Fort Wayne Zoo since 2024, making his public debut in 2025 at the Coastal Cove exhibit.
Fort Wayne Zoo
Ronan, the Zoo's harbor seal, died Monday. He had only been at the Fort Wayne Zoo since 2024, making his public debut in 2025 at the Coastal Cove exhibit.

One of the Fort Wayne Zoo’s harbor seals has died.

On Monday, Ronan’s care team noticed he was unresponsive and in need of emergency medical attention. However attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Ronan has only been at the zoo since November 2024, and made his public debut last year.

Zoo officials say he quickly became a guest favorite. He was the first harbor seal for the Fort Wayne Zoo.

Executive director Rick Schuiteman said that Ronan “served as an ambassador for harbor seals, creating meaningful connections alongside the California sea lions that encouraged curiosity, compassion, conservation –and a lot of smiles as he swam through his habitat.”

Officials say there is no evidence of any risk to the other animals that occupy the Zoo’s Coastal Cove exhibit.

A necropsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.
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Arts & Culture Fort Wayne Zoo
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green